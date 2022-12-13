Read full article on original website
Denver, other Front Range cities now included in 'Winter Weather Advisory' ahead of powerful storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system. According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire...
Mountain town brat shop perfect for weary ski country travelers
Trying to find a great mountain town pit stop that's sure to leave you happy and full during a trip to Summit County? Look no further than Ein Prosit, a Bavarian beer bar with a menu full of unique sausages and delicious sides. Located on Frisco's picturesque Main Street, this...
Beacon Bash celebrates backcountry community
Winter Park Resort doesn’t normally come to mind as a hub for backcountry education. In reality, every December, organizations set up shop at the resort base for the state’s premier backcountry event. On Saturday, Dec. 10, attendees at the resort’s fifth annual Beacon Bash learned skills for navigating...
Grand County Arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy
Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially in Colorado. Whether venturing...
5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado
Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute
By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss. Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton. Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
Grand Park developer discusses potential tax increases with homeowners
For the first time since its creation, the Board of the West Meadow Metropolitan District for Grand Park held a meeting on Dec. 7 with all five board seats filled, including homeowners in the district. The virtual meeting discussed the amended service plan that Grand Park’s developer, Cornerstone Holdings, presented...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
Mike's Camera restores more than a thousand pictures burned in Marshall Fire
Mike's Camera in Boulder restored more than a thousand pictures burned in the Marshall Fire for a local family.
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
Grand Lake passes new short-term rental regulations, including simplified license approval and larger maximum fines
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved new regulations for short term rentals in the town. The board had discussed potential regulations at past meetings and instructed town staff to draft changes based on their consensus. Town Manager John Crone went over the changes with the...
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
Longmont fire damages business, residential complex
Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
