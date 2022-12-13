ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

skyhinews.com

Beacon Bash celebrates backcountry community

Winter Park Resort doesn’t normally come to mind as a hub for backcountry education. In reality, every December, organizations set up shop at the resort base for the state’s premier backcountry event. On Saturday, Dec. 10, attendees at the resort’s fifth annual Beacon Bash learned skills for navigating...
WINTER PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy

Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially in Colorado. Whether venturing...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
K99

5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado

Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute

By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss.  Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton.  Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
THORNTON, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand Park developer discusses potential tax increases with homeowners

For the first time since its creation, the Board of the West Meadow Metropolitan District for Grand Park held a meeting on Dec. 7 with all five board seats filled, including homeowners in the district. The virtual meeting discussed the amended service plan that Grand Park’s developer, Cornerstone Holdings, presented...
FRASER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire

One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Longmont fire damages business, residential complex

Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
COLORADO STATE
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO

