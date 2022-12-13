Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Allogeneic SCT Shows Efficacy in TP53+ AML and MDS
Melhem M. Solh, MD, discusses results of a study investigating allogeneic stem cell transplant in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with a TP53 mutation, previously presented at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings. Melhem M. Solh, MD, a blood and marrow transplant and leukemia program physician...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Westin Evaluates Key Considerations for Primary Maintenance of Ovarian Cancer
Shannon N. Westin, MD and a group of peers discussed key consideration when approaching management of a patient with ovarian cancer. WESTIN: How do you discuss this with patients? What are your goals of therapy, the expected adverse events [AEs], how they’re going to be monitored, duration of therapy, all of that? Dr Mazharuddin, have you prescribed PARP inhibitors for patients in the primary maintenance setting?
targetedonc.com
Participant Perceptions: Treating NSCLC in the Community Setting
After participating in a Case-Based Roundtable event led by Gavitt Woodward, MD, M. Sheila Donnelly, MD, spoke with Targeted Oncology about the patients with lung cancer she treats. Targeted OncologyTM: How often do you see patients with lung cancer?. DONNELLY: I see them every week; I have multiple patients on...
targetedonc.com
Tannir Discusses Combination Therapy Data in Advanced RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, discussed the case of a 59-year-old Black woman with clear cell renal cell carcinoma during a live event. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss the design of the phase 3 CLEAR study (NCT02811861) in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?. TANNIR: The design was frontline lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab...
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy/Safety With Olutasidenib in IDH1-Mutant, Relapsed/Refractory AML
Treatment with olutasidenib induced durable remissions and a manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia who harbor IDH1 mutations. According to findings from the phase 1/2 Study 2102-HEM-101 (NCT02719574), treatment with olutasidenib (Rezlidhia) monotherapy led to high complete response (CR) rates and a manageable toxicity profile...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Comparing Triplet vs Quadruplet Regimens as Maintenance for NDMM
A 54-year-old woman received a diagnosis of Revised International Staging System stage II multiple myeloma. Marc J. Braunstein, MD, PhD discussed the case with a group of peers. BRAUNSTEIN: In multiple myeloma, if you ask a panel of experts a question, you’ll get 10 different answers. There are various regimens;...
targetedonc.com
Low Platelet Counts Linked With Greater Symptom Burden in Myelofibrosis
A more severe symptom burden was seen in patients with isolated thrombocytopenia vs those with isolated anemia, according to findings from the phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PAC203 trials in myelofibrosis. In patients with myelofibrosis, thrombocytopenia was associated with a greater severity of disease-related symptoms vs low hemoglobin. These findings come...
targetedonc.com
Patient Selection Considerations for CheckMate 9LA Regimen in NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed with participants which patients are candidates for chemoimmunotherapy for advanced non–small cell lung cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What patient characteristics would make you consider using CheckMate 9LA (NCT03215706)...
targetedonc.com
Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy Achieves 100% MRD Negativity in Patients With Newly-Diagnosed Myeloma
BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T cells showed a high objective response rate in a study of patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma. GC012F, a novel BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting therapy from the FasTCAR-T Cells program, achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%, with all treated patients evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD) showing MRD negativity to 12 months in patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma.1.
targetedonc.com
Considerations on Tolerability of Cabazitaxel in mCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their experiences with using cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Has the data from the CARD trial (NCT02485691) influenced your...
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Olaparib in Misses Its Mark in Previously-Treated mCRPC
In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Evan Y. Yu, MD, discusses data from the KEYLYNK-010 trial and the future of the combination in prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with olaparib (Lynparza) did not elicit improvements in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) or overall survival (OS) when used in patients with molecularly unselected, previously treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).1.
targetedonc.com
Treating Elderly Patients With ALL Remains a Challenge for Oncologists
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marlise Luskin, MD, MSCE, discussed the challenges of treating adult and elderly patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and where new research in the space is headed. With a need for new and novel treatment regimens in the acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) space, it has...
Comments / 0