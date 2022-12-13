Read full article on original website
UVMHN breaks ground on second housing project, child care center for workers
Sunny Eappen, UVM Health Network President and CEO, discusses the second apartment building breaking ground in the South Burlington City Center area (behind Trader Joe's). The new facility for UVMHN employees will add 120 units on top of 61 that are nearing competition. The facility will also have a child care center. VermontBiz photos.
Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member
By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Student reporters provide more than 1,100 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states
Vermont Business Magazine University-led student statehouse reporting programs provided more than 1,000 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states, according to a new report(link is external) from the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont. “Student reporters are holding legislators accountable as the number of regular...
Erica Antonucci promoted to assistant branch administrator at Union Bank
Erica Antonucci of Littleton, commercial loan officer at Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external), has been promoted to assistant branch administrator of the bank. In her new role, Antonucci will be responsible for assisting the branch administrator in managing the bank’s branch operations and supervisory personnel, and will manage branch personnel in Lyndonville, St Johnsbury, Littleton, Groveton and Lincoln.
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
New UVM Institute to help Vermont’s rural communities thrive
Vermont Business Magazine Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive—in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts—will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont. UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be...
Montpelier gets $19.5M from USDA for water infrastructure
$3.3M for Twin State energy projects to combat climate change as agency increases REAP funding in FY23 through IRA. Vermont Business Magazine Sarah Waring, State Director for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) in Vermont and New Hampshire, today announced a $19,519,000 investment for the city of Montpelier to upgrade and expand sewer and stormwater infrastructure through USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant program. She also introduced Rural Energy Specialist Ken Yearman as Director of RD Business Programs (BP) – VT/NH, who assumes the position vacated by former BP Director Cheryl Ducharme in May 2022.
AG settles allegations of neglect and false claims with Upper Valley Services
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) has entered a settlement agreement with Upper Valley Services, a designated agency that provides services and supports for people with developmental disabilities in Orange County and Moretown, Vermont. The settlement resolves MFRAU’s investigations into three incidents involving Upper Valley Services. These separate incidents included allegations of neglect that resulted in the death of a vulnerable adult, the confinement of a vulnerable adult in a basement, and the use of Medicaid funds to pay an Upper Valley Services employee who was on Vermont’s Adult Abuse Registry.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak selects Gavin Boyles as deputy treasurer
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak has selected Gavin Boyles of Montpelier to serve as deputy state treasurer when Pieciak takes office in January. Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing all legal functions at the department and a team of nine legal professionals. “I have...
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
Property Transactions: December 16 - December 22, 2022
Eastline Holdings LLC sold property at 29 Timber Creek Dr to Patrick Gazzale for $630,619. Daniel Pezze sold property at 7 Davids Lane to Ryan Dail for $345,000. Mathew Parenti sold property at 14 Roseland Blvd to Vicki Silverling for $315,000. Andrew Detor sold property at 362 Goode St to...
Coming to a Mall Near You - Development Project Seeks 400 Apartments at Wilton Mall
WILTON — A proposal that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues to move through the town’s approval process. The project, proposed by the Macerich Corporation and Paramount Development, includes 382 new “luxury, market-rate rental residences,” including both apartments and townhomes, and will feature “premium resident amenities with a sophisticated design,” according to the companies.
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire
Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital
Darren Pronto is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a woman in January 2021. His felony charge remains in place, as well as his no-bail status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital.
