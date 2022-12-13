ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Mountain Times

Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member

By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Erica Antonucci promoted to assistant branch administrator at Union Bank

Erica Antonucci of Littleton, commercial loan officer at Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external), has been promoted to assistant branch administrator of the bank. In her new role, Antonucci will be responsible for assisting the branch administrator in managing the bank’s branch operations and supervisory personnel, and will manage branch personnel in Lyndonville, St Johnsbury, Littleton, Groveton and Lincoln.
LITTLETON, NH
vermontbiz.com

New UVM Institute to help Vermont’s rural communities thrive

Vermont Business Magazine Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive—in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts—will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont. UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Montpelier gets $19.5M from USDA for water infrastructure

$3.3M for Twin State energy projects to combat climate change as agency increases REAP funding in FY23 through IRA. Vermont Business Magazine Sarah Waring, State Director for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) in Vermont and New Hampshire, today announced a $19,519,000 investment for the city of Montpelier to upgrade and expand sewer and stormwater infrastructure through USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant program. She also introduced Rural Energy Specialist Ken Yearman as Director of RD Business Programs (BP) – VT/NH, who assumes the position vacated by former BP Director Cheryl Ducharme in May 2022.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

AG settles allegations of neglect and false claims with Upper Valley Services

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) has entered a settlement agreement with Upper Valley Services, a designated agency that provides services and supports for people with developmental disabilities in Orange County and Moretown, Vermont. The settlement resolves MFRAU’s investigations into three incidents involving Upper Valley Services. These separate incidents included allegations of neglect that resulted in the death of a vulnerable adult, the confinement of a vulnerable adult in a basement, and the use of Medicaid funds to pay an Upper Valley Services employee who was on Vermont’s Adult Abuse Registry.
MORETOWN, VT
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak selects Gavin Boyles as deputy treasurer

Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak has selected Gavin Boyles of Montpelier to serve as deputy state treasurer when Pieciak takes office in January. Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing all legal functions at the department and a team of nine legal professionals. “I have...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: December 16 - December 22, 2022

Eastline Holdings LLC sold property at 29 Timber Creek Dr to Patrick Gazzale for $630,619. Daniel Pezze sold property at 7 Davids Lane to Ryan Dail for $345,000. Mathew Parenti sold property at 14 Roseland Blvd to Vicki Silverling for $315,000. Andrew Detor sold property at 362 Goode St to...
BALLSTON, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming to a Mall Near You - Development Project Seeks 400 Apartments at Wilton Mall

WILTON — A proposal that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues to move through the town’s approval process. The project, proposed by the Macerich Corporation and Paramount Development, includes 382 new “luxury, market-rate rental residences,” including both apartments and townhomes, and will feature “premium resident amenities with a sophisticated design,” according to the companies.
WILTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire

Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
BETHEL, VT

