wuwm.com
Clock ticking: Waukesha says Milwaukee County park land critical to its drinking water project
City of Waukesha officials are attending Thursday morning’s Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors meeting. Their appearance has to do with Waukesha's years-long effort to use Lake Michigan as its source of drinking water instead of the city's radium-tainted supply. Waukesha has been building a pipeline and hopes to lay...
kenosha.com
A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. Executive claims to have met with GOP leaders on increasing sales tax, turns out he didn't
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he visited the state Capitol Thursday to make his pitch to Republican leaders and lawmakers in an effort to get more funding from the state, but some of the individuals he claimed to have met with never happened. "We...
wlip.com
Gov. Evers To Hold Listening Session in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gov Tony Evers will be holding a listening session in Kenosha Tuesday (12/13/22) evening. It will be held at the Civil War Museum at 5:30 PM. Following a brief introduction by Governor Evers, all participants will break into small groups for discussions. The event is open to...
CBS 58
Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Department to sell plush K-9s benefitting Jackson Sparks Foundation
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department will be selling plush Jackson K-9s Sunday, Dec. 18, in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The sheriff's department says each plush will cost $20, with $10 going toward the Jackson Sparks...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milaeger’s in Racine; food themed ornaments
Looking for a great little gift for someone that loves to garden? Milaeger’s in Racine has you covered. Brian Kramp is there with some stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
wlip.com
Kenosha County Board Leaders Strike Deal to Add Positions in Budget; Pass Bonding Measures
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Board leaders have announced that they have a deal when it comes to the failed bonding measures. Chairman Gabe Nudo and Supervisor Monica Yuhas made the joint announcement at last evening’s Executive Committee meeting. The tentative agreement is pending approval by the full county...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Boyle named new Executive Director of Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce
BURLINGTON — As of Jan. 9, 2023, MT Boyle has begun serving as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Executive Director. Boyle is a former small business owner and longtime resident of Burlington, Wis. She has worked in community and legislative engagement and event planning positions for Racine County for more than seven years.
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Drizzle and snow pellets making their way through SE WI
After a solid break in precipitation through the morning hours, it has returned as expected this afternoon. While the radar thinks it's snow, we're actually seeing a mix of drizzle, snow pellets (graupel), and flurries right now. This will continue through the afternoon and evening with steadier, light snow moving...
CBS 58
'As long as it takes': After more than 7 months, local UAW members continue strike at Case plant in Racine
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On May 2, roughly 1,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of CNH Industrial-owned Case plants in Racine County and Burlington, Iowa, demanding a fair, competitive contract. On Dec. 13, over seven months later, an agreement has yet to be reached. "At this point, things...
CBS 58
Kenosha police's investigation into active shooter hoax call turns inactive after IP address found in Ethiopia
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are at a standstill after months of trying to find the person responsible for calling 911 with false information about an active shooter inside Bradford High School on Oct. 20. The Kenosha school was one of more than a dozen across Wisconsin to...
wlip.com
Watch: KUSD to Consider Ban On “Political” Displays in Class
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified officials will be considering changes to its advertising and promotions policy (1510) at a special committee meeting next month. That comes after the board concurred with an administration recommendation to review policy dealing with flags and other “political” displays in classrooms. The administration...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
911 calls released in death investigation, mother intentionally drives into lake
911 calls made by family and a good samaritan concerned for a mother and her young daughter who were found dead last week in a Milwaukee lake were released.
wlip.com
Charges Filed in Fatal Racine County Crash; Go Fund Me Set Up For Victim
CALEDONIA, WI (WLIP)–We have more details on the fatal head on crash we reported earlier this week. The 20 year old woman who died has been identified as Johanna Pascoe, who was on her way to work as a nurse at a Milwaukee hospital when she was hit. The...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Public Service moving ahead with $451M solar and battery project
A $451 million solar and battery project is moving forward in southern Wisconsin, the latest in a series of developments from utilities working to meet goals to cut carbon emissions. Last week, the state Public Service Commission unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service's purchase of the Darien Solar Energy Center. The...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
milwaukeeindependent.com
Why proposed development for new downtown soccer stadium should include pay guarantee for service jobs
A proposed development that would bring a new soccer stadium to downtown Milwaukee should include guarantees of good wages and a path to union representation for workers in the stadium district in return for public subsidies, a new report recommends. The report, “Worker Power Levels the Playing Field,” was released...
wearegreenbay.com
Two from northeast Wisconsin face life-threatening injuries after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Milwaukee are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday that left a man and a woman from northeast Wisconsin hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred on December 13 around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of...
