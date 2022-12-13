ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Gov. Evers To Hold Listening Session in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gov Tony Evers will be holding a listening session in Kenosha Tuesday (12/13/22) evening. It will be held at the Civil War Museum at 5:30 PM. Following a brief introduction by Governor Evers, all participants will break into small groups for discussions. The event is open to...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milaeger’s in Racine; food themed ornaments

Looking for a great little gift for someone that loves to garden? Milaeger’s in Racine has you covered. Brian Kramp is there with some stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Boyle named new Executive Director of Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce

BURLINGTON — As of Jan. 9, 2023, MT Boyle has begun serving as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Executive Director. Boyle is a former small business owner and longtime resident of Burlington, Wis. She has worked in community and legislative engagement and event planning positions for Racine County for more than seven years.
BURLINGTON, WI
wlip.com

Watch: KUSD to Consider Ban On “Political” Displays in Class

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified officials will be considering changes to its advertising and promotions policy (1510) at a special committee meeting next month. That comes after the board concurred with an administration recommendation to review policy dealing with flags and other “political” displays in classrooms. The administration...
KENOSHA, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy