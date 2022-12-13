ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

FBI increases reward in hunt for escaped inmates

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 2 days ago

HARRISONVILE, Mo. — The FBI increases the reward for information leading to the arrest of two escaped fugitives as the search grows.

Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the Cass County, Missouri jail last week. The two men were being housed in the jail awaiting sentencing on federal convictions.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 in the case. The money is in addition to $5,000 that is being offered by the U.S. Marshals.

The FBI also added “wanted” pictures of the men to six billboards along I-435 and I-70.

The FBI warns the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sparks, 33, has blue eyes and weighs 185 pounds. He has a number of tattoos, including a full sleeves on both the arms.

A federal jury convicted Sparks of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two
murders, multiple violent assaults, and distribution of narcotics.

Martinez, 43 has brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds. He also has several tattoos, according to the FBI.

He pled guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

The FBI doesn’t think the two men are traveling together.

Anyone with information about where either man may be hiding is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov .

