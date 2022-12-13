ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
People

Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare

Shanteari Weems could face up to two years in prison for the July shooting On Monday, a Baltimore daycare owner accused of shooting her retired police officer husband over allegations he had sexually abused children at her center pleaded guilty to assault and gun charges, multiple outlets report. Shanteari Weems, 50, faced multiple charges related to the July 21 shooting, which her husband, James Weems, Jr., survived. The incident occurred at the luxury Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.  Court documents previously obtained by WMAR stated that Shanteari and...
BALTIMORE, MD
brytfmonline.com

A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office

The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
KRMG

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
NJ.com

Man serving life for raping, killing elderly woman as a teen wins chance to argue for new sentence

A man who has spent his entire adult life behind bars for raping and killing an 86-year-old woman in 1986 will get a chance to argue for a new sentence. A state appeals court recently granted Casey Terry a Comer hearing, or Comer petition, named for a New Jersey Supreme Court decision earlier this year that gives a prisoners convicted of murder as a juvenile a chance to argue for a new term after serving 20 years.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Independent

‘Psychopath with a conscience’ guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart

A builder who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.Mark Brown killed Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East Sussex in May and November last year after meeting them through a sex work website, a jury at Hove Crown Court was told.Brown put 34-year-old Ms Morgan head-first into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains.The body of 33-year-old Ms Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian...
allthatsinteresting.com

Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada

Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
New York Post

Lawyer for boy accused of killing mom asks to lower bail to what he has in his piggy bank

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the amount from $50,000 and also placed travel restrictions on the boy should he post bail. Prosecutor Paul Dedinsky asked Carroll to require that he be released into the custody of a family member if he is released, but that restriction was not imposed. Since the boy has been charged as an adult, Cunningham argued it would be “unheard of” to require a defendant in adult court to stay in the custody of a family member on pretrial release, the Associated Press reported. The judge appeared to agree with Cunningham and required the child be placed...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Japan police arrest 3 teachers in nursery abuse case

Police have arrested three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan on suspicion they routinely abused toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. The Shizuoka prefectural police said they arrested three women on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting at least three toddlers in June at a nursery school in the city of Susono at the foot of Mount Fuji. Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata told reporters Monday that he also filed a criminal complaint against the school director, Toshihiko...
Oxygen

A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes

When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’

A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
