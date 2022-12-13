ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

