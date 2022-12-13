Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
The verdict is in: Former CMPD officer found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle in pedestrian’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A jury found Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker guilty of ‘misdemeanor death by vehicle’ on Wednesday after he hit and killed pedestrian James Short, while Barker was running his lights and sirens in July 2017 and responding to an emergency call.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Officer Phillip Barker Found Guilty Of Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle
(The Latest – Updated Dec. 14, 2022 11:39am) CMPD Officer Found Guilty In Death Of CPCC Student. A jury has found CMPD Officer Phillip Barker guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Barker was responding to a call when he hit and killed CPCC student James Short with his patrol cruiser in 2017.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
Man charged with shooting gun at Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson show due in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man charged with firing a gun at the Comedy Zone before comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to take the stage in July, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and...
WCNC
2 hurt in shooting at Northlake Mall, officials say
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Northlake Mall Thursday. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
Mooresville parents charged in fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old baby: Police
Two Mooresville parents are facing a slew of charges following the drug overdose of their one-year-old infant, authorities said.
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict.
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
WBTV
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
Suspect arrested after Wingate bank robbery forced schools to lockdown: Sheriff
Billy Long, 54, is charged with felony common law robbery and is being processed into the Union County Jail.
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WCNC
2 parents facing charges after Mooresville Police say drugs were found in infant's system
Police found the child unresponsive on Parker Avenue last month. After getting the infant stable in the hospital, the infant went into protective custody.
Auto repair shop owner accused of lying about emissions tests pleads guilty
CHARLOTTE — The owner of an auto repair shop in north Charlotte pleaded guilty to cheating on emissions tests after federal and state agents searched the property earlier this year. On Jan. 19, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke got a tip that agents were at Friendly Auto Repair on North...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
With an uptick in mail theft in the Charlotte area, victims are warning others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are just days away, which means many people are sending gifts and greeting cards in the mail. But there’s been a noticeable uptick in mail theft in the Charlotte area, and some victims are speaking out to warn others. For months now some...
WCNC
