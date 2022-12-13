Read full article on original website
RideApart
Hooligan YouTuber Converts Yamaha YZ85 Into An Electric Supermoto
There’s no experience like riding a two-stroke motorcycle. From the peaky powerband to the quirky exhaust note to the fragrant fumes, nothing quite matches the sensations of a pinger. Unfortunately, the same qualities that make two-strokers so lively also led to their downfall. Whether we’re talking noise emissions or CO2 emissions, two-stroke machines aren’t welcome on most modern roadways.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
fox56news.com
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
RideApart
Voge Debuts The Valico 525 DSX Adventure Bike In Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been storming through the European market thanks to its premium sub-brand Voge. Encompassing nearly all categories of motorcycling, Vogue first entered the market with beginner-friendly naked and neo-retro machines. It then branched out to small to mid-capacity adventure bikes, before going in full-force in the premium segment, as evidenced by the 900DS unveiled at EICMA.
RideApart
Triumph Motorcycles India Opens Pre-Bookings For 2023 Street Triple 765
Earlier in November, 2022, Triumph dropped a bombshell when it revealed the 2023 Street Triple 765 range. The iconic British manufacturer has been producing the Street Triple for almost a decade-and-a-half now, and needless to say, the bike has gone through quite an evolution since hitting the market in the 2008 model year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Megazilla 7.3L Crate Engine Officially Revealed
The naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla originally debuted in the 2020 Ford Super Duty, but was soon offered in crate motor form as well, and has since proven to be a popular option among those looking for a turnkey engine with excellent power potential. This past July, Ford Performance added an entire Godzilla powertrain package to its catalog that includes everything one needs to swap the engine into all sorts of other types of vehicles, too. However, we’ve known for some time that a more powerful version of the Godzilla was in the works, particularly after FoMoCo filed to trademark “Megazilla” back in September. Now, the new Ford Megazilla crate engine has been revealed.
RideApart
Watch This Dude Take His Triumph Bonneville Moto Camping Across England
I’m sure I’m not the only one longing for the summer months to return. A lot of you folks living in the northern hemisphere could very well be down with the winter blues, dreaming of the day spring rolls around and ushers in the next riding season. Well, allow me to whet your appetite for adventure with this chill and laid-back video from Freddie Dobbs.
RideApart
Gear Review: GIVI UT806, EA130, And EA 119BK Luggage
Back in May, 2022, as I was planning my cross-country Ural expedition, I realized that I needed luggage to carry all my clothes, tools, camping gear, and assorted kit. Problem was, I didn't have any. To fix that little issue, I reached out to GIVI and the company provided me with three bags—a tank bag, a duffel, and a top cargo bag—for the trip fresh from Italy. So, how'd they do? Let's talk about it.
RideApart
India’s HOP Electric Begins Deliveries Of The OXO Electric Motorcycle
HOP Electric, a manufacturer of electric vehicles based in India, has started distributing its newest electric motorcycle, the HOP OXO, starting with its initial batch of 2,500 units in Jaipur. In a press statement, the business reported that within two months of its launch, the electric motorcycle had attracted more than 10,000 reservations and more than 50,000 expressions of interest via its website.
RideApart
Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan
Yamaha has just released a striking new scooter specific to the Taiwanese market. It’s called the Augur, and it’s quite possibly the most futuristic model to come out of the Japanese manufacturer’s scooter lineup in recent years. It’s packing a lot of futuristic features, all of which are accentuated by its radical styling. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
The Difference Between Halogen, HID, and LED Light Bulbs
Chris RosalesLighting upgrades come in all shapes and sizes. Arm yourself with the right information before committing to any headlight mods.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
RideApart
Yadea’s New G5S Commuter Electric Scooter Makes Its Way To Europe
As electric mobility keeps growing in popularity, more and more manufacturers release new EVs into the market. It isn’t really surprising that a lot of these new e-mobility startups come from China, and regardless of whether you like it or not, more and more made-in-China electric vehicles will enter the global market soon. Yadea is one of these up and coming Chinese EV makers.
RideApart
Recast Moto Lives Up To Name With Custom BMW R 1200 ST
Ask any BMW fanboy about the R 1200 ST and they could very well draw a blank. The short-lived sport-tourer didn’t amass the most dedicated following during its 2005-2007 production run. Maybe the class-dominating Honda VFR should shoulder the blame. BMW’s intra-competing R 1200 RT and R 1200 GS sure didn’t help the matter either.
