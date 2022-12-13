MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was found dead near a burning car not long after he was set to graduate from college but was reported missing. On Dec. 12, Memphis Police issued a City Watch for BarShay Wilson, which said he left his friend’s house Dec. 9 but had not been seen since then. He was last seen on his phone on the 5900 block on Green Drive, but when his friend went out to find him, the friend was unable to locate Wilson. The friend reportedly obtained his location on the phone and saw Wilson was on the interstate, but then the phone went dead.

