Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MPD: Driver hits police cars, causes thousands in damages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis driver is responsible for damaging two police cruisers last month in Hickory Hill. Jehu Cruz, 21, was charged this week with vandalism of up to $50,000. Police said officers were in the 7100 block of Winchester attempting to talk to Cruz when he drove his Nissan into two […]
Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
Child injured in Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was injured Thursday night after being shot in Binghampton. According to the Memphis Police Department, the juvenile was shot in the 100 block of Eastview Dr. around 10 p.m. The girl was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD has a suspect,...
Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
MPD: Man scams dealerships, takes pricey vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Millington man used a fake check and a fake wire transfer to steal pricey vehicles from two dealerships just days apart. Robert Allen, 24, was arrested six months after investigators said he fraudulently purchased a $54,000 F-150 from Wolfchase Toyota on North Germantown Parkway and a nearly $70,000 Chevy […]
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Got a Kia? What Memphis Police say you can do to protect your car from theft
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — ABC24 is committed to solutions, following a new plea from Memphis Police for Kia car owners to keep their vehicles safe from a skyrocketing surge of break-ins or car thefts this year. MPD said not only are Kia-related crimes way up in 2022, more and more...
Stolen car plows through northeast Memphis apartment, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis apartment home was destroyed after a stolen car crashed through it early Wednesday morning. The apartment is in the 5700 of Faulkner Ridge, near Sycamore View. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call about the car plowing into the home at 3:05 a.m.
actionnews5.com
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
Memphis student who went missing 1 day before graduation found dead near burning car
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was found dead near a burning car not long after he was set to graduate from college but was reported missing. On Dec. 12, Memphis Police issued a City Watch for BarShay Wilson, which said he left his friend’s house Dec. 9 but had not been seen since then. He was last seen on his phone on the 5900 block on Green Drive, but when his friend went out to find him, the friend was unable to locate Wilson. The friend reportedly obtained his location on the phone and saw Wilson was on the interstate, but then the phone went dead.
Woman shot while trying to stop assault, man charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested seven months after a woman was shot while trying to save a young man from getting beat up. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be the reason the young man is alive. “He was so young, and he could have been one of my kids. One […]
‘It’s just awful’: U.S. Postal Service to replace blue mailbox as customers complain of theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers can’t drop off holiday letters at an East Memphis mailbox because the slot is obstructed by tape. “It’s just awful,” said Betty Boysaw, a disabled customer. “I’m crippled.. now I have to get out of the car.”. Anyone can drop...
Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
White Station teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Store owner reacts to Memphis liquor store burglarized 6 times in 6 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than two weeks, the owner of a Memphis liquor store has lost thousands of dollars because of smash-and-grab thieves. Surveillance video shows suspects robbing Gordin’s Liquor and Wine near I-240 and Lamar Avenue. And like so many other crimes like this, the thieves...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
Comments / 0