Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Driver hits police cars, causes thousands in damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis driver is responsible for damaging two police cruisers last month in Hickory Hill. Jehu Cruz, 21, was charged this week with vandalism of up to $50,000. Police said officers were in the 7100 block of Winchester attempting to talk to Cruz when he drove his Nissan into two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Child injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was injured Thursday night after being shot in Binghampton. According to the Memphis Police Department, the juvenile was shot in the 100 block of Eastview Dr. around 10 p.m. The girl was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD has a suspect,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man scams dealerships, takes pricey vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Millington man used a fake check and a fake wire transfer to steal pricey vehicles from two dealerships just days apart. Robert Allen, 24, was arrested six months after investigators said he fraudulently purchased a $54,000 F-150 from Wolfchase Toyota on North Germantown Parkway and a nearly $70,000 Chevy […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Memphis student who went missing 1 day before graduation found dead near burning car

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was found dead near a burning car not long after he was set to graduate from college but was reported missing. On Dec. 12, Memphis Police issued a City Watch for BarShay Wilson, which said he left his friend’s house Dec. 9 but had not been seen since then. He was last seen on his phone on the 5900 block on Green Drive, but when his friend went out to find him, the friend was unable to locate Wilson. The friend reportedly obtained his location on the phone and saw Wilson was on the interstate, but then the phone went dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot while trying to stop assault, man charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested seven months after a woman was shot while trying to save a young man from getting beat up. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be the reason the young man is alive. “He was so young, and he could have been one of my kids. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN

