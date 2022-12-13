Read full article on original website
‘It’s time’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill
Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
KDHE reports slight drop in COVID cases; 10 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,153 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, for a total of 909,831 cases. The state reported 4,256 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Outgoing Kan. ed board member decries embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Ben Jones addressed colleagues at his final meeting Wednesday by raising concern about the influence of Christian nationalists in government, the Republican Party’s rejection of social and emotional learning in schools and the ostracizing of LGBTQ teachers and students. Jones, a...
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
Mattivi sees from unique perspective as KBI director nominee
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The announcement Tuesday of the intent by Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach to appoint a man who lost to him in the primary to the top post at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was a long time in the making. "I reached out to Kris the...
Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
Transgender inmate on death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
🎥Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died...
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
Ranked rivals collide as Rock Creek welcomes Wabaunsee
With the December portion of the season winding to a close, Rock Creek and Wabaunsee will battle it out on Friday, each looking to keep their respective ranking in an all-Manhattan area matchup. The Mustangs come into this game at 2-2. ranked as the #9 team in Class 4A, while...
