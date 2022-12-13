ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Little Apple Post

Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill

Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Little Apple Post

Transgender inmate on death row asks for mercy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
MISSOURI STATE
Little Apple Post

Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
