Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Schenectady County man pleads guilty to gun possession
A Schenectady County felon faces up to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Storage Unit Squatter Nabbed For Robbery In Troy, Police Say
A man and woman from the region are facing charges following an alleged robbery that occurred inside a storage unit where one of the suspects was illegally squatting, authorities said. State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving a complaint about a past robbery that...
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case
Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
Saratoga narcotics unit arrests two after investigation
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst, 40 on December 1 after a long investigation into drug trafficking, drug use, and other drug activity. On December 13, the unit also arrested Danielle N. Reynolds, 43 who was allegedly connected to the drug activity as well.
Amsterdam man faces criminally negligent homicide charge
An Amsterdam man was arrested on Friday following a more than six-month long homicide investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Christian Vega, 32, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital
Darren Pronto is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a woman in January 2021. His felony charge remains in place, as well as his no-bail status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital.
Saratoga Springs facing lawsuit after officer-involved shooting
The attorney for a woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the city.
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers
The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
