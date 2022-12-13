ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Daily Voice

Storage Unit Squatter Nabbed For Robbery In Troy, Police Say

A man and woman from the region are facing charges following an alleged robbery that occurred inside a storage unit where one of the suspects was illegally squatting, authorities said. State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving a complaint about a past robbery that...
TROY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
WNYT

Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case

Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers

The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

