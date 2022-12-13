Hillcrest High School given all-clear after active shooter threat led to lockdown

Hillcrest High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a threat on the campus in Tuscaloosa.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at 300 Patriot Parkway as officers cleared the area around the campus.

Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa County Sherriff's Office, said there was no active threat at the school and officers conducted a thorough search of the school and the surrounding area.

McDaniel said everything appears to be OK and Hillcrest High School students were released for the day.

"We have no reports of injuries. It doesn't appear that there was a credible threat and students are being released," McDaniel said.

At 10:50 a.m. a statement was released from the superintendent's office at the Tuscaloosa County School Systems' confirming there was no active shooter at the school.

"This morning, information was received by the school system and law enforcement regarding at threat to Hillcrest High School. The information was false. There was no active shooter and no shots fired. All students are safe...There was no active shooter on any of our campuses this morning."

According to multiple media reports, school systems in Birmingham and Huntsville also received threats that turned out to be false.