ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

College football world reacts to the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qQBu_0jhABK0K00

The college football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State coach and college football legend Mike Leach .

The third-year Bulldogs coach died on Monday night following complications from a heart condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was 61.

Several notable college football figures and coaches, including SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the National Football Foundation, shared their emotions and offered thoughts and prayers to the Leach family and Bulldogs community.

"It is a sad day and a brief statement does not fully capture the emotions and sense of loss present following Mike’s death," Sankey wrote via Twitter. "Leading as a coach is a unique role and Mike did it in his own unique way. Our deepest condolences to Sharon, the Leach family, and Mike’s many friends."

The NFF also reflected on Leach's impact on college football with his unique personality and perspective. NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell highlighted Leach's sense of humor and intelligence in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Coach Leach always had time for us and what we were trying to do at the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame," Hatchell said. "His sense of humor was crafty, and he was incredibly smart. He was always inventive and his teams were really fun to watch. We will miss his friendship and insightful perspective on the issues of the day. He left us way too soon, and his untimely passing has made for an incredibly sad day for college football."

More: Inside the mind of Mississippi State's Mike Leach, and a legacy that will live on | Krajisnik

More: How Mike Leach's Mississippi State football players are reacting to his death

Auburn athletics director John Cohen , who was responsible for hiring Leach at Mississippi State, also released a statement reflecting on the legendary coach's character.

Among the various SEC football coaches, Leach was someone who developed long-lasting relationships despite sometimes going off on hilarious tangents. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared his emotions on the loss and his admiration for the college football legend.

"I truly loved coach Leach every minute I shared with him," Kiffin said in a statement. "I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can't imagine college football without him. I'm grateful to be part of his final win, hug him, and watch him walk off like the winner he is. I know god is welcoming home the Pirate now."

Alabama football coach Nick Saban also shared his thoughts on Leach's death Tuesday, reflecting on his memories and crediting Leach's strong leadership.

"Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing," Alabama football released in a statement. "I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it. His teams were well-coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family."

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, who was starting quarterback for Oklahoma during Leach's brief stint as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, also reflected on Leach's impact and their friendship throughout his career in college football.

"I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach,"Heupel said in a statement. "In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach's impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today. Off the field, he was a one of a kind—an incredible storyteller, a man of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the years. My deepest condolences go out to Leach's family, his wife Sharon, his grandkids and the entire Mississippi State football program."

Schools where Leach previously coached also shared in mourning his loss and honoring his memory. Texas Tech football, where leach served as a coach for a decade, shared a memorial clip of some of Leach's best moments with the Red Raiders including his brief appearance on "Friday Night Lights."

Washington State, where Leach served as the Cougars' football coach for eight seasons before going to MSU, also released a statement sending condolences to Leach family:

"Forever a Coug. All of us in Coug Nation mourn the passing of Coach Mike Leach. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Sharon and the entire Leach family."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: College football world reacts to the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
CONWAY, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
The Spun

Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy