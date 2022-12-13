ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ONE WIN AWAY: Predicting every UIL high school football championship game

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
This is the pinnacle.

Every high school football team in the state wishes they were playing this week. Only 24 get the honor.

And most high school football writers in the state hope for the chance to cover a game this week. Few of us also get that honor.

I became a sports writer in 2007. This is my 16th high school football season as a journalist.

On Wednesday, I am covering just my second UIL state title game when Benjamin meets Loraine for the Class A Division II championship.

There are teams, fans, coaches and writers who can take these state championship weeks for granted. But the opportunity to be part of this week, in any entity, is elusive for most.

My first state title game was two seasons ago when Windthorst executed one of the greatest upsets in Texas high school football history, defeating Mart, 22-21, in what goes down as the greatest game I’ve ever witnessed in person.

It’s hard to imagine anything topping that experience in my career. Not just because it was an incredible game for the state’s ultimate prize, but also the attachment I felt for that team.

Make no mistake, I do my absolute best to remain an unbiased observer when covering a game. But it would be a lie to say I didn’t take joy in seeing the Trojans win that game.

I call multiple coaches on that Windthorst staff “friend.”. You can’t spend that much time around a program and town without forming some level of attachment to it, especially when you spend as much time in one place as I have in Wichita Falls.

I started at the Times Record News in 2014, but I also went to Midwestern State for a couple years before dropping out to become a sportswriter. As I’ve noted many times before, I worked for the Boys & Girls Club during that time. When I started at the TRN, I was covering kids I remembered from running the gym at Northwest Boys & Girls Club.

And now, after nearly nine years at the TRN, I’ve watched many of our local athletes grow up. Several I covered as high school athletes are now high school coaches.

I often joke with fellow high school sports scribbler that I don’t remember most of the games I have covered. I read old stories and don’t remember writing a single word.

But I remember almost every athlete and coach whose path I have crossed.

On Wednesday, the TRN Sports staff will be in full force at AT&T Stadium watching a group of teenagers from Benjamin try to make history and forge memories that will last a lifetime. Our job is to capture these moments, and in a way, make them immortal.

Frankly, I feel like Zach, Cory Hogue, Naomi Skinner and myself have excelled at doing this over the years. And yes, while we will maintain our composure and professionalism, there is a significant part of us that want to see the Mustangs bring home the title.

That said, as I move into my predictions for all 12 of this season’s state title games, I didn’t publicly pick Windthorst to win it all two years ago. Nobody outside of Windthorst did.

That’s where my unbiased objectivity comes into play.

Will I pick Benjamin? Keep reading and find out.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Galena Park North Shore 34, Duncanville 28 – Deja vu. Again. For the fourth time.

It’s wild to think this is the fourth time these two have met for the 6A DI title in the past five years. It’s even wilder to think North Shore has found a way to win the three previous matchups, keeping Duncanville coach Reginald Samples from claiming that elusive state title. The man deserves to have more than one.

But the way North Shore handled Austin Westlake last week stands out too much. David Amador deserves to be crowned Mr. Texas Football for the way he has taken over at quarterback for the Mustangs due to injury.

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

DeSoto 30, Austin Vandegrift 24 – I so badly want to pick Vandegrift. Everyone loves a Cinderella story, and the Vipers are a great one.

They aren’t supposed to be here. Dripping Springs was supposed to eliminate them two weeks ago. The Vipers survived.

Vandegrift definitely wasn’t supposed to defeat perennial state power Katy. This was Katy’s year to hoist another championship. Vandegrift went blow for blow with Goliath and cast a knockout stone in the form of a 39-yard field goal as time expired for the Vipers’ first state title appearance.

But I can’t get away from DeSoto. The Eagles were underdogs last week, too. Denton Guyer was expected to be here. On paper, DeSoto has far superior weapons. But so did Katy.

Beware another upset here. But I can’t make the pick.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Aledo 37, College Station 21 – For everyone who thought Aledo wouldn’t be adding more state titles to a crowded trophy case just because the Bearcats made the move to Class 5A Division I, think again.

This isn’t the most dominant team Aledo has fielded, but it has come together to win 13 straight games and beat a very good Longview squad last week.

College Station’s presence at state is a surprise. The Cougars lost their head coach and top two running backs from last season’s state finalist. But the program depth has been impressive, and coach Stoney Pryor deserves consideration for postseason awards.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Port Neches-Groves 16, South Oak Cliff 14 – Like most high school football media members, I picked South Oak Cliff to successfully defend its state title in the preseason. And my opinion on the Golden Bears didn’t wane after an 0-3 start with losses to Duncanville, Lancaster and DeSoto. South Oak Cliff was still my pick to win it all when the playoffs started.

The Golden Bears have had nothing but close calls in the playoffs, though. A big part of that is the amount of injuries they’ve suffered on offense. They have a dominant defense and great offensive line. The Golden Bears are comfortable grinding out wins.

But it’s Port Neches-Groves that has changed my mind. The Indians’ playoff run has been incredible, and the way they shut down Fort Bend Marshall two weeks ago and dominated Liberty Hill in the state semifinals has caught my attention.

And in a game where points may be precious, PNG has an x-factor in kicker Andres Sandoval, who can hit from 45 yards consistently. And he’s done so in some big moments.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

China Spring 29, Boerne 24 – China Spring was my pick to win this division at the beginning of the playoffs, and unlike my 5A DII selection, I’m sticking to my guns.

Boerne has been the more impressive team during the playoffs, but China Spring’s overall resume speaks to me. And for anyone bothered by the Cougars’ narrow 33-27 victory against Decatur in the semifinals last week. Check out the fog that covered the field during that game. It was game-changing.

This looks like a close matchup on paper, but China Spring has the best player on the field. Quarterback Cash McCollum is a true dual-threat who Boerne’s stout defense will struggle to solve.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Carthage 40, Wimberley 27 – Last week, when Carthage was put to the test by Glen Rose, it made me think of Rocky IV.

“He’s cut!”

Basically, we found out Carthage is at least human this season. The Bulldogs had rampaged through the division’s toughest region up to that point.

But having seen Glen Rose in person, I wasn’t surprised the Tigers gave Carthage some problems. Glen Rose had one of the best offensive lines I had ever seen, and what the Tigers did offensively wasn’t easy to defend.

I’m not sure Wimberley can match much of what the Tigers did against Carthage. And I expect a team coached by Scott Surratt to be stronger after being tested so heavily.

Surratt wins his ninth state title in as many tries, tying the legendary Gordon Wood for most state championships for a Texas high school football head coach.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Franklin 33, Brock 30 – This was the toughest state title game to predict. Franklin was my pick at the beginning of the playoffs, but Brock has proven its early gauntlet of a schedule is paying big dividends.

It came down to Franklin’s abundance of offensive weapons. Brock doesn’t have that one stud who breaks open a game, although Reid Watkins is a very impressive runner.

Franklin runs the most dangerous version of the slot-T in the state, with all due respect to Liberty Hill. Bryson Washington is a Baylor commit, who was MVP of last year’s state title game, while sophomore Jayden Jackson has rushed for more than 2,000 yards.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Gunter 38, Poth 14 – This was the easiest state title game to predict.

It’s been a great run for Poth, but Gunter is on another level. The Tigers beat the second best 3A DII team in the state last week, needing a late touchdown to dispatch Canadian in the semifinals.

Poth has not played a schedule near Gunter’s level. And the Pirates haven’t seen a playmaker like Ethan Sloan.

This has been deemed Gunter’s year to win a third state title since last season ended.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Refugio 26, Hawley 20 – Did I write Brock-Franklin was the toughest game to pick? This one's neck-and-neck with it.

Refugio was my pick to win the crown at the beginning of the playoffs. I wasn’t sure Hawley could actually make it here. I picked Cisco to finally pull off the upset of the Bearcats. Instead, Hawley trashed their district foe, 40-7, in the third round.

Refugio has had a tougher run during the past two weeks. The Bobcats beat Shiner for the second time this season then edged a very good Timpson squad. Both Shiner and Timpson were in the state title contention conversation.

I’m sticking with my original pick, but this game has the potential to be an instant-classic. Don’t be fooled by it being a 2A matchup. There is legit Division I college talent lining up for both teams.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Albany 25, Mart 22 – Here is my upset pick for the week. But this is one I predicted at the beginning of the postseason.

I think back to two years ago when Windthorst made its title run. The Trojans nearly had it ended in the third round against Albany. There are several Lions who played in that game still taking the field for longtime head coach Denny Faith.

Albany reminds me of the 2020 Windthorst championship team, with a lot of varsity experience and a veteran coach who will have an excellent game plan. The Lions can keep Mart within striking distance and steal a state title at the end.

CLASS A DIVISION I

Westbrook 50, Abbott 45 – These two have been perceived as the best two teams in the state since the start of the season. Even when Westbrook lost to Garden City in Week 5, most six-man experts still expected the Wildcats to be back here.

Westbrook avenged that loss to Garden City in the first round of the playoffs. It was the beginning of arguably the toughest postseason path in the state, and the Wildcats didn’t just survive it, they thrived.

While Abbott’s defense has been impressive, the Panthers haven’t been nearly as tested as Westbrook.

The Wildcats also have the best player on the field in running back Cedric Ware. That’s a big deal in six-man, and Ware will lead Westbrook to a successful title defense.

CLASS A DIVISION II

Benjamin 66. Loraine 47 – The first game of state championship week has two unique qualities about it.

This is the only matchup where each program is making its first state title game appearance. And it’s the lone rematch of a regular season game played earlier this season.

Benjamin defeated Loraine 61-30 on Sept. 30. It’s the only time this season Benjamin didn’t execute the 45-point mercy rule.

I’ve had a trusted six-man guru tell me Loraine may have the most talent top to bottom, but Benjamin has the best player.

And he’s one hell of a player. Grayson Rigdon has scored on 65 percent of his touches. There have been multiple games where the sensational sophomore scored every time he touched the ball.

That won’t happen against Loraine, and the Bulldogs will be able to answer some of Benjamin’s big plays. But Rigdon and the Mustangs possess too much firepower.

