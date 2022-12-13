ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface

NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Futurism

Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked

On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Freethink

What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity

Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
CNET

NASA Rover Carves Screaming Face Into Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Usually when I spot faces on Mars, it's because the local rock formations resemble them. A new face on Mars, however, is the work of NASA's Perseverance rover. The accidental artistic masterpiece is the result of two sample collection holes combined with a wheel scuff mark. Move over, Mona Lisa.
Freethink

Ancient killer asteroid created a megatsunami on Mars

Within the Solar System, Mars and Earth are two sibling planets with similar early histories, but very different recent ones. In the early stages of the Solar System, both worlds:. survived giant, early impacts,. gained moons that persist until the present day,. possessed temperate surface conditions and substantial-but-thin atmospheres,. had...
Astronomy.com

Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth

At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
The Saginaw News

This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish

This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Glimpse Incoming Asteroid Just Hours Before It Makes Impact

For just the sixth time in recorded history, astronomers managed to catch a glimpse of an asteroid before it slammed into Earth. On 19 November 2022, nearly four hours before impact, the Catalina Sky Survey discovered an asteroid named 2022 WJ1 on an inbound trajectory. A network of telescopes and scientists sprang into action, accurately calculating exactly when and where on the globe the asteroid would fall.
Futurism

Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet

An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Astronomy.com

Why NASA landed Apollo 17 at Taurus-Littrow valley

This was it. Apollo 17 was set to be the last mission of the Apollo program, as well as the last time humans would land on the Moon for the foreseeable future. In the previous three-and-a-half years, NASA saw five Lunar Modules (LMs) land 10 Apollo astronauts on the Moon’s surface. The knowledge gained from these missions — primarily from the rocks and soil the astronauts returned — was nothing short of revolutionary. And since the first lunar samples were returned to Earth in July 1969, the story of the Moon’s birth and evolution was being rewritten almost daily.
WRAL

'Game changer' satellite will measure most of the water on the planet

CNN — The first mission to survey nearly all of the water on Earth's surface has launched. The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, known as SWOT, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 6:46 a.m. ET on Friday. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed back on Earth at 6:54 a.m. ET.
