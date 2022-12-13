ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football's Blake Corum, Olusegun Oluwatimi named consensus All-Americans

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The awards, recognition and accolades just keep rolling in for Michigan football .

On Tuesday, Michigan offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi was named a consensus first-team All-American, the same honor running back Blake Corum received earlier in the week.

A player must be named All-American by at least three of the five following bodies — the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Sporting News — to be considered "consensus."

Oluwatimi was given first-team honors by the Sporting News, FWAA and WCFF as he became the first Michigan lineman to earn the distinction since 2011 (David Molk).

Last week, Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award last week, given to the best center in the nation, as well as the Outland Trophy, as the nation's top interior lineman. He was the first Michigan lineman to win the Outland in its 76-year history.

The transfer from Virginia, a first-team All-Big Ten lineman, was the best lineman on potentially the best line in the country; Michigan is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award (best OL in college football) after having won the award last season.

SABIN: How a bizarre week further revealed mettle of a perfectly strange Michigan football team

He paved the way for a dominant offense, which for most of the season was powered by Corum in the running game. The junior ran 247 times for 1,463 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He was considered a potential Heisman finalist before injuring his knee late in the first half against Illinois on Nov. 19. He rushed just four times, for 8 yards, over the remainder of the regular seaosn and the Big Ten title game.

Prior to the injury, he'd scored at least one touchdown in every game and ran for at least 100 yards in every Big Ten game.

Corum was named first-team All-Big Ten running back and was one of three Doak Walker Award finalists — along with Texas' Bijan Robinson, who won the award, and Illinois' Chase Brown — as the nation's top running back.

Corum, who was named first-team All-American by the AP, FWAA, WCFF and Sporting News, is the first Wolverine running back to earn consensus honors since Chris Perry in 2003.

A nod from the AFCA as well would make it unanimous; Jabrill Peppers (2016) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021) are the only two Michigan players to sweep the first-team honors in the Jim Harbaugh coaching era.

This is the second consecutive season Michigan has had two consensus All-Americans — Hutchinson and kicker Jake Moody were so honored last year. The Wolverines have had nine since the start of 2016, going without in only 2019 and 2020.

