ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers remove old lights, will install new LED lights at Comerica Park in 2023

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

A helicopter circled Comerica Park on Monday morning.

Within three hours, the original light fixtures on the 16 towers at Comerica Park were removed. In February, the Detroit Tigers will install 472 new LED light fixtures. The goal is to provide a crisper viewing experience for fans at the ballpark and those at home watching the TV broadcast.

The Tigers declined to disclose the cost of the project.

WINTER MEETINGS: What we heard and what we learned about Tigers in San Diego

"The opportunity was there to get it done," Chris Lawrence, Tigers vice president of ballpark operations, said Monday. "The backbones of this have been here since (Comerica Park opened in 2000), and obviously, technology has changed. It's a more modern look and feel, literally the fixture but also the light level that it produces and the consistency."

The project is being conducted by Musco Sports Lighting, and the lights will be installed by Detroit-based Bayview Electric Co. The Tigers' home opener is scheduled for April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOeMx_0jhABDpF00

The old lights used to take several minutes to turn on. The new lights, however, will turn on and off instantaneously. The Tigers will use them for in-game light shows after hitting home runs and before a relief pitcher enters in a high-leverage situation.

Lawrence said the new lights are environmentally friendly.

"It's pretty considerable," Lawrence said when asked about energy conservation. "I don't know if I want to put a percentage on it right now. You never truly know, but double-digit (savings), which is not insignificant. Being able to take advantage of that was an ancillary benefit to this."

NEW PROSPECT: Here's what Justyn-Henry Malloy brings to Tigers: 'The game inside the game'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R609b_0jhABDpF00

The Seattle Mariners became the first MLB team to install LED lights, doing so in 2015 at Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park). Several teams, including the Tigers, are upgrading their lights this offseason. The Chicago Cubs installed their new LED lights at Wrigley Field in early November.

"They'll go through probably two to three weeks of commissioning," Lawrence said. "I'm sure they'll fire them up here and there. They'll do testing on the field. ... The fan experience stuff is what we're working on right now. Our game presentation group is looking at some of those other parks."

This project is the first recent major upgrade to Comerica Park. The Tigers are discussing the outfield fences and could move them in before the 2023 season, but president of baseball operations Scott Harris said at the winter meetings a decision has not been made.

"There's a lot of stuff always floating around," Lawrence said. "Most of it is standard tweaks here and there to certain things to enhance the player and fan experience. I'm sure there might be some more things that get floated out in the next few months, but right now, this is enough to keep us busy."

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers remove old lights, will install new LED lights at Comerica Park in 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers sign right-hander Michael Lorenzen to one-year, $8.5 million contract

The Detroit Tigers have signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. Lorenzen, who can make an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses, plans to be a starting pitcher. He pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, logging a 4.24 ERA with 44 walks and 85 strikeouts over 97⅔ innings in 18 starts. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions

When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher

-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game

• Host: Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy