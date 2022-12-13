Read full article on original website
Baby nearly dies from RSV, GoFundMe created
Walker Wolf is just 8 weeks old and is currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care unit at Children's Wisconsin battling Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
A six-month-old baby whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Lucy Letby poisoned baby by injecting two bags of feed with insulin 24 hours after 'murdering' his twin brother, court hears
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard. The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy
Experts say swallowing water beads can lead to life-threatening intestinal damage including bowel blockages after ingesting the expandable material.
Woman says she 'died and came back to life' despite given just a 6% chance of survival
A woman has opened up about 'dying and coming back to life' after being given just a six percent chance of survival. Kirsty Bortoft was discovered lifeless and put in a coma, but against the odds she made a remarkable recovery. Watch her recount her story here:. Kirsty, a mind...
buzzfeednews.com
Former “Grey's Anatomy” Writer Elisabeth Finch Admitted She Faked A Cancer Diagnosis Because She Wanted Attention And Called It The “Biggest Mistake” Of Her Life
Back in March, news broke that Disney was investigating Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch over “serious concerns” that she’d fabricated aspects of her medical history. The Ankler was first to report that Finch — who has penned several personal essays about the medical issues she’d allegedly...
toofab.com
Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'
"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"
Giving birth to twins is a unique moment, but one mom who lives in Denver, Colorado, lived a unique coincidence while delivering her baby girls. Lauren Meehan's twins arrived early and what she found out about the nurses who helped her bring them into this world warmed her heart.
An 11-year-old girl cried blood for a week, stunning doctors
An 11-year-old girl had shed tears of blood for weeks. An 11-year-old Indian girl had shed tears of blood. Her concerned mother reportedly told hospital personnel that the phenomenon was ‘horrifying.’
America’s Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Watch: "America's Got Talent" Star Jane Marczewski Dead at 31. Roslyn Singleton got her angel wings. The Ellen Show favorite has died after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. Her husband, fellow America's Got Talent alum Ray Singleton, confirmed his wife's death in an Instagram post on Nov. 16. She was 39 years old.
New Zealand ‘Baby W’ case: boy has surgery after court gives doctors guardianship
A baby who was placed in his doctors’ care because his parents refused to consent to a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for the operation, has had life-saving surgery, the parents’ lawyer has said. Sue Grey confirmed to broadcaster RNZ on Friday afternoon that the boy, identified...
Parents ‘praying for a miracle’ as girl, 4, fighting for her life with Strep A
A 4-year-old girl is battling for her life with Strep A at a Liverpool Hospital.Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday. The news comes after the death of six children following a Strep A infection this season across England and Wales.Her father, Dean Burns, has spoken of the nightmare the family have been living through since Camila fell ill. “When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England”, he told Sky News. “She’s fighting for her life, and I’ve told her how much I...
