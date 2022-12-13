Harry And Meghan Aren’t The Only Royals To Have Done Primetime Interviews

Related
Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert
A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
epicstream.com
King Charles Will Remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Titles? Sussexes Reportedly Provoked Prince William’s Father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their HRH titles. King Charles could remove their royal titles after they provoked him, according to a royal commentator. King Charles Planning To Remove Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Titles?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an upcoming docuseries on Netflix....
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry
Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
Prince Harry says men in the royal family have an 'an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold'
Prince Harry said there is a "temptation" among members of the royal family to follow their heads rather than their hearts when it comes to marriage.
KXLY
Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry and Meghan docuseries
Thomas Markle has insisted it is “simply not true” that his phone was “compromised” before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ that she didn’t think the tests she’d received from her dad telling her he wouldn’t be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.
Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims
It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket
The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’
There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
HuffPost
228K+
Followers
13K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0