Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Tennessee Titans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise has reportedly signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. He returns to the team and will start out on the practice squad. The Titans had a need for a practice squad ...
Veteran College Football Coach Fired In 'Disrespectful Fashion' Following Loss
It was a tough season for the Navy Midshipmen, who saw their season end in a heartbreaking loss to the Army Black Knights in overtime last Saturday night. The loss dropped the Midshipmen to 4-8 on the season. A change of leadership proved to be the result. Navy fired longtime head coach ...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Breaking: Ohio State Flips Four-Star Quarterback Recruit From Pac-12 School
The Ohio State Buckeyes have reportedly bolstered their 2023 recruiting class today after flipping a four-star Washington quarterback commit. Lincoln Kienholz, a verbal Washington commit since June, has flipped and will join the Buckeyes next season according to a report ...
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Could Defensive Changes Be on the Horizon for the Chiefs?
Steve Spagnuolo's defenses have been in a steady decline, and that could end up costing the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
The Chiefs were flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football,’ and the ratings took a big hit
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury update on Wednesday. It was all good news from Reid to start the practice week. He didn’t have any new injuries report, but he did share some insight on a pair of players returning from injury. First, he confirmed that Mecole Hardman has been designated to return from injured reserve with his 21-day practice window opening.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Mike Evans
The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, entering the Week 15 NFL schedule on a five-game losing skid. Quarterback Russell Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1 against his former team, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson is coming off his first three-touchdown game of the season, though, as he threw for 247 yards and three scores against Kansas City last week. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? There are plenty of tricky Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice to get the most accurate Week 15 Fantasy football projections. Does SportsLine's model recommend backing Wilson in his matchup against Arizona? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Suffers season-ending injury
Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to bring in another defensive tackle as their only other defensive tackle on the active roster, Al Woods, is dealing with an Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
Comments / 0