VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss

Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury update on Wednesday. It was all good news from Reid to start the practice week. He didn’t have any new injuries report, but he did share some insight on a pair of players returning from injury. First, he confirmed that Mecole Hardman has been designated to return from injured reserve with his 21-day practice window opening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Mike Evans

The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, entering the Week 15 NFL schedule on a five-game losing skid. Quarterback Russell Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1 against his former team, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson is coming off his first three-touchdown game of the season, though, as he threw for 247 yards and three scores against Kansas City last week. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? There are plenty of tricky Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice to get the most accurate Week 15 Fantasy football projections. Does SportsLine's model recommend backing Wilson in his matchup against Arizona? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Suffers season-ending injury

Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to bring in another defensive tackle as their only other defensive tackle on the active roster, Al Woods, is dealing with an Achilles injury.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice

Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury

Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period

The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
GEORGIA STATE

