Blake Shelton Once Sent Jennifer Hudson a Goat for Christmas

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

Blake Shelton stopped by Jennifer Hudson ‘s talk show on Monday (Dec. 12) to reminisce about the time he gifted her a goat — yes, an actual goat — for Christmas.

“I missed you! We wanted you to come back to The Voice , not start your own freaking talk show!” the country star joked with his former co-star before plugging the singing competition’s season 22 finale.

Eventually, the conversation turned to gifts the two pals had given one another over the years, and Hudson turned to the audience to ask, “Y’all know Blake sent me a whole goat?” As it turns out, the present was actually a request from the Oscar winner’s 13-year-old son, who asked Shelton all about the farm animals on the set of The Voice .

“It was this time of year, it was the fall season,” he clarified. “I think at some point I asked you, I said, ‘I really would like to get him a goat for Christmas.’ And so, got him a pygmy goat.

“But then then the season was over and I wasn’t gonna see y’all, so I had to, like, get an airplane to fly this freaking goat from Oklahoma to Chicago,” Shelton continued. “I mean, this goat had, like, a first-class ride.”

Hudson went on to share that her son named the pygmy goat Prancer and called the experience “one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever.”

Watch Shelton and Hudson recount the story of the Christmas goat below.

