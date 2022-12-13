ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CA

Man allegedly firing gun in Waterford home dies after being shot by Stanislaus deputy

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Waterford.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Bentley Street, near Tim Bell Road, for a report by a roommate of a man who allegedly fired a gun inside their home around 3:20 a.m., said Sgt. Erich Layton.

According to radio traffic of the incident, the alleged gunman and five other people were inside the home. Four of them, including the 911 caller, were hiding in one of the bedrooms.

At some point after deputies arrived at the home, the suspect fired at least one more shot, according to Lt. Tom Letras. He did not have information about where the firearm was aimed but said no deputies or bystanders was injured.

Letras said at least one deputy fired a weapon during the incident. The suspect was hit and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was available at the print deadline.

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

