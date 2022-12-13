Olympia police surround store, close streets after robbery at west Olympia Walgreens

A robbery Monday night at a west Olympia Walgreens resulted in area streets being closed and a long standoff with law enforcement, according to Olympia police.

The suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. Police and Thurston County SWAT were called to the scene and remained there for close to four hours because they received conflicting information about whether the suspect was still inside the store, he said.

Thurston County SWAT eventually entered the store and escorted remaining employees out of the building. They did not find the suspect. The suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a black cloth face covering, black shirt, at least one blue glove and dark maroon pants, Lower said.

About 7 p.m. Monday, police received multiple 911 calls from employees at a Walgreens at Cooper Point Road Southwest and Black Lake Boulevard Southwest. They told police the man entered the store with a handgun, jumped over the pharmacy counter and then pointed it at pharmacy workers, demanding prescription drugs.

Employees complied with his demands, then he jumped back over the counter and apparently left the store.

But there was confusion on this point, Lower said. Some thought the man had left the store, while others thought he had run toward an employee break room. A number of employees had exited the store by then, but three locked themselves in a storage room, he said.

Police arrived and surrounded the business and also closed Cooper Point Road and Black Lake Boulevard to traffic. Thurston County SWAT eventually arrived and entered the business in search of the suspect and to escort the three employees out of the building.

No injuries were reported, Lower said.

The suspect faces a first-degree robbery charge, Lower said. Anyone with information is asked to called Olympia police at 360-753-8300.