Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,237,781. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 596. The Oklahoma State Department...
KTUL
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Oklahoma hospitals to receive millions in federal funds
Certain Oklahoma hospitals will receive a massive payment of federal funds.
blackchronicle.com
REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief
Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 per gallon of average gas, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.
kgou.org
Methamphetamine may not be the center of attention, but it’s killing more Oklahomans than any other drug
Billion-dollar lawsuits and prestige television shows have made the opioid epidemic impossible to overlook. But it is far from the only drug epidemic the country — and Oklahoma — are facing. Overdose deaths from opioids, including prescription drugs as well as illicit forms such as fentanyl, have increased...
Is It A Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In Oklahoma?
Odds are, whether you've lived in Oklahoma long or not, you've seen vehicles pull to the side of the road to allow a funeral procession to pass. You've probably done the same thing yourself, but is it Oklahoma state law that demands it?. It was a good classic debate we...
Behind The Money With State Auditor Cindy Byrd
The love of family shapes the life of one of Oklahoma’s most influential state leaders. You’ve probably heard of her, but you might not know exactly what she does. State auditor Cindy Byrd spends most of her weekdays away from her family. They live in Colgate. She listens...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Representative arrested on DUI
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Representative Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, was arrested for driving under the influence late Oct. 26; however, an Oklahoma Constitutional statute may indicate the lawmaker was exempt from such arrest because of the current special legislative session. In bodycam video from the Edmond Police Department, Martinez is...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
16 Annoying Things Oklahoma Drivers Do Behind the Wheel
While sitting around the table at lunch a few days ago, the topic of conversation quickly became Oklahoma drivers. Living in a military town, we have drivers from all corners of the country. The same can be said about the backgrounds of my coworkers. The Downtown Studio demographics broke up...
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Oklahoma's health care spending is increasing
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's spending on health insurance benefits increased to $809 million in 2021, up by $160 million since 2014, according to a report. The report presented to the Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Thursday revealed cost containment strategies currently in use do not line up with health care's top cost drivers: hospital visits and prescription drugs.
KOCO
Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
KOCO
Oklahoma DHS sees increase in card skimming with over 100 SNAP users impacted
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has seen an increase in card skimming. They believe over 100 Oklahoma SNAP users have been impacted. It doesn’t just impact SNAP customers. It can impact any customer who uses a credit, debit or EBT card on a tampered...
