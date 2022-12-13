ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Woman dies after Green Township crash

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
A Green Township woman has died following a crash Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Patricia Payne, 87, died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Green Township police said the crash occurred just after 8:35 a.m. at the corner of Tallahassee Drive and Cheviot Road.

Investigators said Payne was pulling onto Cheviot Road when her Honda Civic was struck by a Chrysler Pacific traveling north on the road.

The crash report states Payne "failed to yield to traffic" causing the collision, but Green Township police said the incident remains under investigation.

Community Policy