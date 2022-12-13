Woman dies after Green Township crash
A Green Township woman has died following a crash Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Patricia Payne, 87, died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Green Township police said the crash occurred just after 8:35 a.m. at the corner of Tallahassee Drive and Cheviot Road.
Investigators said Payne was pulling onto Cheviot Road when her Honda Civic was struck by a Chrysler Pacific traveling north on the road.
The crash report states Payne "failed to yield to traffic" causing the collision, but Green Township police said the incident remains under investigation.
