WWMT
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
WWMT
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
WWMT
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
U.S. Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies issue public safety announcement
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies are sharing a "major public safety announcement" at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, will be leading the press conference this afternoon. Details of the...
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMT
Battle Creek Transit to roll out bus changes due to staffing shortages
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Service adjustments to all modes of transportation for the Battle Creek transit is scheduled to start Monday due to the ongoing staffing shortages, according to the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Transit bus routes are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m....
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
WWMT
High school students hold food drives to support Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students from two Kalamazoo high schools joined together to help the community struggling with food insecurity. Kalamazoo Central High School and Loy Norrix High School hosted a youth food drive Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Helping the community: First...
WWMT
Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
WWMT
Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
WWMT
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
