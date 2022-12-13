ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

High school students hold food drives to support Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students from two Kalamazoo high schools joined together to help the community struggling with food insecurity. Kalamazoo Central High School and Loy Norrix High School hosted a youth food drive Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Helping the community: First...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI

