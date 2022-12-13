Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco manager Walid Regragui reacts to World Cup exit at hands of France
Morocco manager Walid Regragui has conceded that while his side were rather poor in their World Cup semi-final defeat to France, it should not detract from their achievements this tournament.
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
Argentina vs France: World Cup final combined XI
A combined XI between Argentina & France ahead of the 2022 World Cup final.
When is the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us and some of the best players will be battling it out for the ultimate prize.
Is Croatia vs Morocco on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup third-place play-off
Can Morocco muster some magic one last time at the Qatar World Cup? After suffering a semi-final loss earlier this week, like their opponents here, the African side take on Croatia.Morocco, the first ever semi-finalists from Africa at a World Cup, were beaten 2-0 by defending champions France on Wednesday, one night after Croatia were swept aside 3-0 by Argentina.Croatia fell one game short of their impressive run to the 2018 final but still outperformed expectations as they saw off Brazil in the quarter-finals, while Morocco stunned Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16, and Portugal...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Porto president makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim
No clubs in Portugal can afford Cristiano Ronaldo according to Porto president Pinto da Costa.
Al Nassr president offers surprise response to Cristiano Ronaldo question
Al Nassr's president offered a cryptic response to questions about signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
France 2-0 Morocco: Player ratings as clinical Bleus return to World Cup final
Player ratings from the 2022 World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco.
How Barcelona still get a payday from Lionel Messi reaching World Cup final
How much Barcelona will be paid by FIFA for having current & former players at the World Cup - including Lionel Messi.
Twitter reacts as France beat Morocco to seal World Cup final spot
How social media reacted to France's World Cup semi-final win against Morocco.
Which club has the most players in the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us, but which teams have got the most players still at the tournament and ready to compete in the final?
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Messi & Alvarez lead Albiceleste to World Cup final
Argentina secured their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a statement 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday evening. Player ratings from the semi-final.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
France virus outbreak continues as five players fall ill before World Cup final
Didier Deschamps admits France are struggling with a virus outbreak ahead of the 2022 World Cup final.
How to watch Argentina vs France on TV & live stream - World Cup final
How to watch Argentina vs France in the World Cup final on TV & live streaming platforms in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.
FIFA dealt blow as plans for revamped World Club Cup rejected
Are Europe about to scupper FIFA's plans for a major expansion of the World Club Cup?
Didier Deschamps discusses 'emotion' of reaching second successive World Cup final
France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is full of 'emotion' and 'pride' after his side reached a second straight World Cup final.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0