ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final is nearly upon us and some of the best players will be battling it out for the ultimate prize.
The Independent

Is Croatia vs Morocco on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup third-place play-off

Can Morocco muster some magic one last time at the Qatar World Cup? After suffering a semi-final loss earlier this week, like their opponents here, the African side take on Croatia.Morocco, the first ever semi-finalists from Africa at a World Cup, were beaten 2-0 by defending champions France on Wednesday, one night after Croatia were swept aside 3-0 by Argentina.Croatia fell one game short of their impressive run to the 2018 final but still outperformed expectations as they saw off Brazil in the quarter-finals, while Morocco stunned Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16, and Portugal...
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy