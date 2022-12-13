Eugene officials postpone vote on Ward 7 appointment after 8 failed votes

After about half an hour of discussion and eight failed votes on six candidates, the Eugene City Council agreed to postpone a vote on the interim councilor appointment for Ward 7 until Wednesday.

City Council must appoint a replacement for Claire Syrett, who voters recalled in September, by Jan. 1 or else they'll be out of compliance with the city's charter.

Ten people applied for the interim position and chance to represent Ward 7, which includes Santa Clara, River Road, Trainsong and Whiteaker neighborhood associations. The council interviewed five of them Dec. 5.

Councilors voted on six potential candidates Monday night and voted on two of them twice:

Barbie Walker: 3 yes votes to 4 no votes (same result in two rounds)

3 yes votes to 4 no votes (same result in two rounds) Lyndsie Leech: 3-4 (same results in two rounds)

3-4 (same results in two rounds) Thomas Hiura: 2-5

2-5 Carol Zorn: 3-4

3-4 Janet Ayres: 2-5

2-5 Daniel Isaacson: 3-4

The council ultimately voted to postpone a vote until Wednesday after initially voting to allow for renewed motions but then failing to see any change in votes.

There was little discussion during the work session, and councilors offered no remarks before the handful of the votes.

Councilor Alan Zelenka, who made the first motion to postpone the vote, said he didn't see the point of going in circles.

"Having people sleep on it might be a good idea," Zelenka said.

Though the council initially voted that down 3-4, it passed 6-1 after two more votes on candidates failed.

"So, we’re definitely going in circles," Mayor Lucy Vinis said after the eighth failed vote on a candidate.

Councilor Mike Clark said he suspected councilors will be getting a lot of emails after the failure to make an appointment.

He was the only councilor to explain a no vote on a candidate. That candidate was too similar to Syrett on issues, he said, which made him uncomfortable voting for them after a successful recall.

Council can vote on any of the applicants, whether or not they selected them for interviews, or someone who didn't apply but still meets the requirements during their work session at noon Wednesday.

The person appointed will serve until a successor is duly elected in May 2023 and takes office in July 2023. The elected successor would serve the remainder of the council term through January 2025.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.