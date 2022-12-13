Read full article on original website
Royal Author Claims Queen Elizabeth Had One Qualm About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Relationship
When she was still alive, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a positive relationship with Meghan Markle. But while the late monarch reportedly approved of the former "Suits" star from the get-go, there was one thing about Meghan's relationship with her grandson, Prince Harry, that she couldn't help but have reservations over.
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
The Queen, classy as ever, had a more positive reaction.
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Royal Commentor Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Will End ‘Archaic’ Royal Family Legacy
A royal commentator claims Camilla Parker Boles will end an 'archaic' royal family legacy under her new reign as Queen Consort to King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend
Just when you thought you heard all the nicknames palace aides had for the Sussexes, an author claims staffers have another way of referring to them since they moved abroad.
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not the First Members of the Royal Family to Allow Cameras Inside Their Everyday Lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries is actually not the first time that the royal family shared their lives with the world.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Former royal staff member says Prince Andrew was ‘always most troublesome’
Mike Tindall shares hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne. A former royal household staff member has claimed that Prince Andrew was “always the most troublesome” royal. Evelyn Muir-Bell, 103, worked for the Royal Household in Windsor Castle for over 20 years between 1973 and 1995.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Countess of Wessex Sophie Masters Winter Layering in Wool Coat & Stiletto Boots at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service
Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the royal family at the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special hosted by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and attended by royal members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the occasion, Sophie layered up in a cream-colored Reiss turtleneck midi dress, which she cinched with a camel brown colored belt and paired with a matching Max Mara floor-length wool coat. The countess accessorized with a pair of pearl dangle earrings and a silver-toned ring....
Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession
The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kate Middleton Wears a Favorite Tiara—and a Bracelet That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth
Today marked a new era for Kate Middleton as she attended her first banquet as Princess of Wales. But the former duchess turned to a tiara she has worn many times before, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara. The Princess wore the diamond and pearl tiara along with a white Jenny...
Prince Harry Causes Drama By Bringing Up Princess Diana’s Infamous ‘Panorama’ Interview That The Royal Family Claims “Holds No Legitimacy”
In the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry is frank and honest about everything from his marriage to Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s death, but one of the most interesting details about the first episode is his choice to not just acknowledge, but to include footage from Diana’s infamous Panorama interview in the show, something his brother William has specifically spoken out against.
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
