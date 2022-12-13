ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
In Style

Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family

As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
TheDailyBeast

Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie

A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Us Weekly

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Footwear News

Countess of Wessex Sophie Masters Winter Layering in Wool Coat & Stiletto Boots at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the royal family at the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special hosted by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and attended by royal members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the occasion, Sophie layered up in a cream-colored Reiss turtleneck midi dress, which she cinched with a camel brown colored belt and paired with a matching Max Mara floor-length wool coat. The countess accessorized with a pair of pearl dangle earrings and a silver-toned ring....
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede...
International Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Decider.com

Prince Harry Causes Drama By Bringing Up Princess Diana’s Infamous ‘Panorama’ Interview That The Royal Family Claims “Holds No Legitimacy”

In the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry is frank and honest about everything from his marriage to Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s death, but one of the most interesting details about the first episode is his choice to not just acknowledge, but to include footage from Diana’s infamous Panorama interview in the show, something his brother William has specifically spoken out against.
