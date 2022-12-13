ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Hilliard police, community help keep students warm through clothing collection

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
Hundreds of coats, hats and gloves are to find the way to the bodies, heads and hands of children in Hilliard's school district, donated by community members through the Hilliard Division of Police’s annual “Cram-a-Cruiser.”

“It is a way for Hilliard police officers and the community they serve to come together and help those who need it,” Hilliard Police Chief Michael Woods said.

It is the fourth year the Hilliard Division of Police has undertaken the annual holiday campaign, hosting a scheduled live collection each year and also providing an area for residents to drop off donations, according to Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

An entourage of police cars arrived at Beacon Elementary School, Hilliard Heritage Middle School and Hilliard Davidson High School on Dec. 9, where students lined up to receive the winter clothing by the armfuls.

The clothes were delivered to three schools, but are to be distributed from there to students throughout the district, Litchfield said.

Matthew Sparks, principal of Beacon Elementary School, said students need to be comfortable to perform at their best and the community’s effort to donate winter-weather clothing can “keep every kid warm, without exception.”

The event also benefits the Hilliard Food Pantry.

Monetary donations to “Cram-a-Cruiser” are provided to the Hilliard Food Pantry and used to purchase items, such as paper towels, toothpaste and hygienic items that, unlike food, the pantry provides but cannot purchase at a discount through the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Litchfield said.

