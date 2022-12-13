Read full article on original website
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
5 Republicans publicly oppose McCarthy's speakership bid, putting ascension to leadership role in jeopardy
The opposition of five House Republicans to Kevin McCarthy's speakership has raised questions as to whether the Californian can win the position outright in January.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
McCarthy plays hardball with GOP rebels over committee assignments
House Republicans are delaying decisions on prime committee assignments, which could help Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy undercut the opposition to his bid for speaker.
Jill Biden makes a tidal shift from her thoughts on another run at the White House
First lady Jill Biden, despite being so worn out from a recent circuit of White House events that she lost her voice, is now seriously looking ahead to her husband running for reelection in 2024. That's a tidal shift from her position just three months ago. Seven people familiar with...
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in
Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors
Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber.
Three New Jersey Republicans backing McCarthy for Speaker
All three Republican votes from New Jersey will go to Kevin McCarthy when the U.S. House of Representatives meets on January 3 to elect a new Speaker. Reps. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester) and Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis), and Rep.-elect Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) are all backing McCarthy, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed.
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They're worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn't go for Republicans in significant numbers,...
Top Republicans Refusing to Vote For McCarthy "Under Any Circumstances"
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona is signaling that he will not vote for the caucus's choice for Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, "under any circumstance," and he is not the only one who is a firm no in voting for the Republican leader.
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill
Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week
The Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. Now that it has passed the Senate, it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The House approved the measure on Wednesday.
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year. The committee sent out dozens of subpoenas seeking call logs, including...
