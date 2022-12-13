ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in

Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
Three New Jersey Republicans backing McCarthy for Speaker

All three Republican votes from New Jersey will go to Kevin McCarthy when the U.S. House of Representatives meets on January 3 to elect a new Speaker. Reps. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester) and Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis), and Rep.-elect Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) are all backing McCarthy, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed.
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill

Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week

The Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. Now that it has passed the Senate, it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The House approved the measure on Wednesday.

