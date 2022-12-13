ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

FBI increases reward in hunt for Cass County escaped inmates

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7DzC_0jhAA3Br00

HARRISONVILE, Mo. — The FBI increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of two escaped fugitives as the search grows.

Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the Cass County jail last week. The two men were being housed in the jail awaiting sentencing on federal convictions.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 in the case. The money is in addition to $5,000 that is being offered by the U.S. Marshals.

The FBI also added “wanted” pictures of the men to six billboards along Interstates 435 and 70.

Local activist urges police board not to select new KCPD chief yet

The FBI warns the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sparks, 33, has blue eyes and weighs 185 pounds. He has a number of tattoos, including a full sleeves on both the arms.

A federal jury convicted Sparks of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two
murders, multiple violent assaults, and distribution of narcotics.

Martinez, 43 has brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds. He also has several tattoos, according to the FBI.

Looking at potential downtown Royals stadium sites of past and present

He pled guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

The FBI doesn’t think the two men are traveling together.

Anyone with information about where either man may be hiding is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Liberty police looking for porch pirate

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
LIBERTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)

Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Teen driver dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street. According to the report,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy