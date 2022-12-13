ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?

We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho

I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around

Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Live Next To Idaho’s Rich & Famous With This $23 Million Property [Pictures]

I didn't know Gozzer Ranch existed until I discovered this property. If you're not familiar with Gozzer Ranch according to their website gozzerranchclub.com "Gozzer Ranch offers the perfect setting for living life to its fullest amid the grandeur and undisturbed beauty of the great Northwest. Whether you choose to spend these moments teaching your son or daughter to bait a hook, pampering yourself with a spa treatment, enjoying an unforgettable round of golf, or sailing in the summer breeze, these are the kinds of moments that create memories that will be cherished for generations to come."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

How To Keep Yourself and Your Family Safe On Idaho’s Winter Roads

Winter is finally here in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's December, and we've had a few snowy days. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

For the Sake of National Security, Idaho Must Ban Chinese TikTok

TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world. Young people use it not only for entertainment but as a source of news and information. However, TikTok is not owned by an American company but is the product of the Chinese Communist government. Former President Donald Trump tried to get the Chinese to sell their ownership in TikTok, but his efforts failed as he lost his reelection bid. The current president has a much closer relationship with the Chinese.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy