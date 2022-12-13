Read full article on original website
Related
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?
We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho
I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England
It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho
Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around
Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Idaho Granny & Teen Face-Off In An Epic Drag Race [PICS 😍]
Kelly Clarkson was right. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. If we had to ballpark it, this particular moment is somewhere between 70-to-80 years in the making. But you won't hear us complaining. If there's one thing our team of thirty and forty-somethings believe, it's that...
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Live Next To Idaho’s Rich & Famous With This $23 Million Property [Pictures]
I didn't know Gozzer Ranch existed until I discovered this property. If you're not familiar with Gozzer Ranch according to their website gozzerranchclub.com "Gozzer Ranch offers the perfect setting for living life to its fullest amid the grandeur and undisturbed beauty of the great Northwest. Whether you choose to spend these moments teaching your son or daughter to bait a hook, pampering yourself with a spa treatment, enjoying an unforgettable round of golf, or sailing in the summer breeze, these are the kinds of moments that create memories that will be cherished for generations to come."
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
How To Keep Yourself and Your Family Safe On Idaho’s Winter Roads
Winter is finally here in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's December, and we've had a few snowy days. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That Need A Netflix Documentary
When it comes to true crime, one could argue that nobody does it better than Netflix. Seriously, it seems like every other week there is a true crime documentary on Netflix that goes "viral." No kidding, I just came across this documentary about this strong woman the other day who...
Do Idahoans Want ONE Word Removed From Weather Reports?
When it snows, folks working in the weather industry are more than happy to tell you about it. WORKING IN THE MORNING? BETTER FILL UP THAT SNOWBLOWER!. COULD SCHOOL BE CANCELLED FOR YOUR KIDS BECAUSE OF SNOW? MORE AT 11!. We get it. It snows sometimes, and people need to...
For the Sake of National Security, Idaho Must Ban Chinese TikTok
TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world. Young people use it not only for entertainment but as a source of news and information. However, TikTok is not owned by an American company but is the product of the Chinese Communist government. Former President Donald Trump tried to get the Chinese to sell their ownership in TikTok, but his efforts failed as he lost his reelection bid. The current president has a much closer relationship with the Chinese.
Check Out The Top 10 Ice Cream Shops In Boise To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Tomorrow is National Ice Cream Day, and I think most people who live where it's going to be a high of 33° are wondering why National Ice Cream Day would be in December and not during the summer months. Well, you're not wrong there are actually two days out of the year for National Ice Cream Day, it's also celebrated on the third Sunday in July.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0