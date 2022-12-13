ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

South Carolina detention officer arrested, fired for ‘allowing’ inmate to kiss her, use her phone, sheriff’s office says

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County detention officer is accused of allowing an inmate to grope and kiss her and use her cell phone.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Brittany Roxanne Walker was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, furnishing a prisoner with contraband, and possession of narcotics schedule II.

The sheriff’s office said Walker brought a cell phone into the detention center multiple times between October 7 and December 7 and allowed an inmate, identified as Bryant Keith Smith, to use the phone.

South Carolina woman sentenced for taking Social Security benefits after dumping mom’s body into river

Smith was charged with possession of contraband by prisoner for using the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Walker was also seen kissing an inmate and allowing that inmate to grope her.

“It is for certain we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law, including our own,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller in a statement. “Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we will follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers much be above reproach.”

Walker had been employed at the detention center since August 15. She was fired following her arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and has since been released on bond.

