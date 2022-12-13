Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
WATE
Apple to host a free event for kids at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!. Apple is offering a...
WATE
Local actress turns author with new children’s book
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Talent comes in many forms with a local star. Nikki Estridge, best known for her roles on Law and Order SVU, the OWN Network’s Queen Sugar, and more, is adding to her impressive resume. Estridge is the co-writer of a new children’s book, “Hoo’s...
WATE
Rocky Top Rage Room provides a smashing good time
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rocky Top Rage Room provides a safe place to break, bash, and release the stresses of everyday life. From plates to bottles to the “Office Space Special” it is sure to be a smashing good time at Rocky Top Rage Room. The...
Former WATE Meteorologist Matt Hinkin spreads holiday cheer at 4 senior living centers in Knoxville
Former WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Matt Hinkin and the PJ Parkinson's Support group are singing Christmas carols Wednesday at Knoxville area senior care centers.
2 locations in the Smokies made Google’s scenic spots list
Two destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains made the Top 10 Scenic Spots in the United States searched on Google.
Buc-ee’s donates pet clothes to Sevier County Animal Care Center
While East Tennessee is awaiting for the Sevierville Buc-ee's location to open, "the friendliest beaver" is already making a positive impact in Sevier County with a gift to adoptable pets.
WATE
Meditative event for those affected by cancer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A restorative and holistic approach might be what you have been looking for. The sound of metal bowls and chimes when hit create a small yet full vibration can offer healing affects. This practice is called sound therapy and it can be used to alleviate stress, lower blood pressure, pain management, and improve sleep.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Shannondale hosts Santa Store for elderly residents to ‘shop’ for loved ones
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shannondale Health Center hosted a Santa Store Tuesday, allowing elderly residents to “shop” for their loved ones. The center brought the shopping to residents who were unable to make a trip out themselves. Research has shown that gift giving can improve mental and physical...
Colder temperatures may be enough for snow ahead of Christmas in Knoxville
Those looking for a white Christmas may be more hopeful as recent forecast models show that colder air comes to Knoxville on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
tinyliving.com
California Red by Incredible Tiny Homes
From Morristown, Tennessee-based Incredible Tiny Homes is the California Red, a 26-foot tiny house on wheels with full length double dormers for maximum interior space. The main part of the exterior is board and batten siding with a natural finish. The upper section of the home and roof are a deep red standing seam metal. Full light french doors lead into the living room.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Tennessee
Food City’s newest “state-of-the-art” location in Alcoa, Tennessee, opened on Wednesday, replacing the grocer’s existing location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer announced. “We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in Alcoa to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president...
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
Colder air settles in overnight and sticks around for a while
WATE 6 weather forecast for Knoxville, the Smokies, and all of East Tennessee
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
VIDEO: Bear strolls through downtown Knoxville
A black bear caused some alarm after it was been spotted by multiple people wandering around Downtown Knoxville, but it eluded area police during its excursion.
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee
A popular supermarket chain recently opened a new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee to replace an older, outdated store. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Food City opened its brand new state-of-the-art grocery store in Alcoa, Tennessee, to replace an older existing store in the same town.
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
Comments / 0