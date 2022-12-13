ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Apple to host a free event for kids at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!. Apple is offering a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local actress turns author with new children’s book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Talent comes in many forms with a local star. Nikki Estridge, best known for her roles on Law and Order SVU, the OWN Network’s Queen Sugar, and more, is adding to her impressive resume. Estridge is the co-writer of a new children’s book, “Hoo’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rocky Top Rage Room provides a smashing good time

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rocky Top Rage Room provides a safe place to break, bash, and release the stresses of everyday life. From plates to bottles to the “Office Space Special” it is sure to be a smashing good time at Rocky Top Rage Room. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Meditative event for those affected by cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A restorative and holistic approach might be what you have been looking for. The sound of metal bowls and chimes when hit create a small yet full vibration can offer healing affects. This practice is called sound therapy and it can be used to alleviate stress, lower blood pressure, pain management, and improve sleep.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tinyliving.com

California Red by Incredible Tiny Homes

From Morristown, Tennessee-based Incredible Tiny Homes is the California Red, a 26-foot tiny house on wheels with full length double dormers for maximum interior space. The main part of the exterior is board and batten siding with a natural finish. The upper section of the home and roof are a deep red standing seam metal. Full light french doors lead into the living room.
MORRISTOWN, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Tennessee

Food City’s newest “state-of-the-art” location in Alcoa, Tennessee, opened on Wednesday, replacing the grocer’s existing location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer announced. “We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in Alcoa to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
DANDRIDGE, TN

