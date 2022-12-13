Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Related
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
Dallas Area Rapid Transit announces altered schedule for Christmas, New Year's
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the holidays. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will operate on an altered schedule for Christmas and New Year's, according to a news release from the transit agency. Many DART services will close or operate on weekend...
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change in east Frisco
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning 36.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of Warren Parkway and Dallas Parkway. City Council members will hold a public hearing and vote on the zoning change at a later date. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The wheels are in motion to bring...
Plano officials planning ‘additional due diligence’ before implementing short-term rental regulations
Plano City Council opted to table an ordinance that would have required registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Plano is taking a step back in its process to regulate short-term rentals in the city. The number of short-term...
inforney.com
Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says
Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
2 tornadoes confirmed in Dec. 13 storm; Grapevine mayor thankful for ‘no loss of life’
An 18-wheeler crashed near Sam’s Club during the storm. (Courtesy city of Grapevine) The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Grapevine during a storm early Dec. 13, according to a news release from the city. The first tornado was classified as an EF1, meaning it was...
McDermott Road construction causing lane changes in Plano
McDermott Lane will be undergoing construction from Dec. 12-22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction on McDermott Road will cause lane changes through Dec. 22, according to a news release from the city of Plano. Westbound traffic along McDermott Road from Rockledge Lane to Chama Drive will be detoured to the eastbound...
Photos: Storm damage hits multiple locations in Grapevine
Residents of a Shady Oaks mobile park home in Grapevine clean up debris following a storm on Dec. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tornado sirens alerted Grapevine residents of incoming storms on two different occasions Dec. 13. In the wake of the storm, numerous businesses and residential areas were impacted throughout town.
Plano Building Sale Adds To Over $33 Billion In Property Trade In North Texas
A group headed by St. Louis, MO-based alternative investment partner, Larson Capital Management purchased the Plaza at Legacy office building located in Legacy Business Park in Plano. This sale adds to Dallas-Fort Worth’s $33 billion in commercial property deals this year alone. In September, at a time when nationwide...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Thoughtfully Updated Mid-Century Across from the Dixon Branch Greenbelt
The 61-year-old mid-century modern at 10242 Creekmere Dr. is a fully renovated home. But unlike many quick-turn renovations, which are meant to maximize sales, here “everything was very thoughtfully done, and done over time,” listing agent Kyle Brinkley says. The current owners moved into the Eastwood property back...
Fort Worth gains seat on Regional Transportation Council
The city of Fort Worth gained a seat on the Regional Transportation Council due to its growth in population and employment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fort Worth will gain a seat on the Regional Transportation Council, pushing the city’s total number of seats to four. The city of Dallas is the only member city with more RTC seats at six.
F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
City of Southlake approves nearly $1M to purchase radio, video equipment for public safety
The new equipment will provide upgrades to Southlake's police and fire units. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Southlake agreed to spend nearly $1 million on various radio equipment for the department of public safety. The council approved a trio of ordinances during a meeting Nov. 1 that will provide...
Plano to alter municipal services for Christmas, New Year’s
The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule through the holidays. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano will be operating on altered facility hours through the holidays, according to the city’s website. No yard trimming collection will occur between Christmas and New Year’s Day, trash...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
Argyle ISD board approves transportation, maintenance renovation funds
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for renovations to two existing district buildings through its 2017 bond funding. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board approved nearly $3 million for renovation work at two district locations. The board approved the funding to go toward renovating two district buildings to be...
Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students
A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
Gift guide: 12 places in Dallas-Fort Worth to find presents for friends and family
From fitness fanatics to self-care enthusiasts, find the perfect gift for friends and family in Dallas-Fort Worth. Looking for gifts this holiday season? Use this Dallas-Fort Worth gift guide to shop local and find something unique for friends and family. For fans of self-care:. Restore Hyper Wellness offering cryotherapy, infrared...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0