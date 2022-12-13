ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO investigates deadly shooting at Economy Inn

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRnDX_0jhA7Y0N00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following breaking news from this morning, JSO says a man is dead after a shooting on the Westside. It happened over on Youngerman Circle, where a man’s body was found outside Economy Inn.

Action News Jax has been on the scene since about 8:20 a.m. Just after about an hour and a half of being on the scene, JSO expanded its investigation, moving its red tape back even farther.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Four hours prior, Action News Jax was closer to the location if the deadly shooting at Economy Inn.

Shortly after 7 a.m. JSO received a call about a man who had been shot outside Economy Inn. That man was pronounced dead on the scene, JSO told us.

“I woke up, came out the door, and seen tape everywhere,” Adonis Jackson said.

Jackson is visiting Jaacksonville, he’s on vacation from Miami with his wife. He said it scared him to see a dead body first thing this morning.

“It feels like you’re walking outside of a mortuary, you know how it is seeing that stuff. It shakes you a little,” Jackson said.

JSO investigators suspect this shooting was targeted, adding that the victim had been shot at least once. However, they didn’t reveal where the victim was shot on their body. JSO is still working on identifying the victim.

“The JSO Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit are on scene conducting the investigation. We currently do not know the motive for the incident; however, we are reviewing the surveillance video and canvassing the surrounding area for potential witnesses,” said Sgt. Chris Stephens with the JSO Homicide Unit.

JSO asks anyone with information on the case to call it at 630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG

After camping out on the scene, Action News Jax noticed that Economy Inn is in the backyard of a Ted’s Montana Grill.

Action News Jax spoke with one of the restaurant’s cooks, who said this area on Youngerman Circle frequently sees a police presence. We dug into JSO’s crime mapping tool discovered that in and in the last three months within a 2-mile radius, this area has had over 50 cases of assault and one homicide -- not including today’s case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Man arrested for Economy Inn murder, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has made an arrest in connection with the shooting at an Economy Inn on Tuesday. According to JSO, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Youngerman Circle East and located a man lying in the hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy