JSO investigates deadly shooting at Economy Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following breaking news from this morning, JSO says a man is dead after a shooting on the Westside. It happened over on Youngerman Circle, where a man’s body was found outside Economy Inn.

Action News Jax has been on the scene since about 8:20 a.m. Just after about an hour and a half of being on the scene, JSO expanded its investigation, moving its red tape back even farther.

Four hours prior, Action News Jax was closer to the location if the deadly shooting at Economy Inn.

Shortly after 7 a.m. JSO received a call about a man who had been shot outside Economy Inn. That man was pronounced dead on the scene, JSO told us.

“I woke up, came out the door, and seen tape everywhere,” Adonis Jackson said.

Jackson is visiting Jaacksonville, he’s on vacation from Miami with his wife. He said it scared him to see a dead body first thing this morning.

“It feels like you’re walking outside of a mortuary, you know how it is seeing that stuff. It shakes you a little,” Jackson said.

JSO investigators suspect this shooting was targeted, adding that the victim had been shot at least once. However, they didn’t reveal where the victim was shot on their body. JSO is still working on identifying the victim.

“The JSO Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit are on scene conducting the investigation. We currently do not know the motive for the incident; however, we are reviewing the surveillance video and canvassing the surrounding area for potential witnesses,” said Sgt. Chris Stephens with the JSO Homicide Unit.

JSO asks anyone with information on the case to call it at 630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG

After camping out on the scene, Action News Jax noticed that Economy Inn is in the backyard of a Ted’s Montana Grill.

Action News Jax spoke with one of the restaurant’s cooks, who said this area on Youngerman Circle frequently sees a police presence. We dug into JSO’s crime mapping tool discovered that in and in the last three months within a 2-mile radius, this area has had over 50 cases of assault and one homicide -- not including today’s case.

