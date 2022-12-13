Read full article on original website
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
RTFKT And Nike Announce The Public Draw Of Cryptokicks iRL, The First Native Web3 Sneaker
From Bored Apes to CryptoPunks, the NFT space has more than proved that digital assets are as valuable as tangible art. And following said projects’ success, footwear brands the likes of adidas and Nike have begun to immerse themselves in the Web3 sphere, teaming up with notable creators for their very own virtual goods. Many of these, however, have not been too well-received, as their digital nature goes against the physical foundation of the hobby itself.
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Surfaces In A “Triple Black” Colorway
Though they no longer have ties to Ye, adidas is heading into 2023 with their heads high, as the brand has spent the better part of the past year introducing offerings both new and notable. The AlphaBOOST V1 is but one of many — and following the debut of its “Lucid Fuchsia” colorway, the silhouette has surfaced in “Triple Black.”
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
Retro Nike Logos Stamp This Multi-Textured Dunk Low CO.JP
We’ve already caught wind of several upcoming Dunk Lows, from tributes to the “Year of the Rabbit” to collaborations with the likes of Born X Raised and Supreme. But little did we know that the silhouette would be helping expand upon the footwear brand’s much-beloved CO.JP line-up.
The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Launches With Lucid Fuchsia And Blue Dawn Accents
Combining five silhouettes into one may have proven a daunting task, but with over 73 years of design language pushing the German brand forward, the adidas AlphaBOOST V1 has ushered adidas’ running silhouettes into a new era of creation. Now exploring a stark contrast to its near all-white build,...
Larsa Pippen Joined By Marcus Jordan On 'WWHL' As She Addresses What Ex-Husband Scottie Thinks About Their Rumored Romance
Larsa Pippen was sitting just a few feet away from Michael Jordan's son Marcus as she addressed rumors about their relationship on Watch What Happens Live.The Real Housewives Of Miami star played coy while catching up with host Andy Cohen, who mentioned how their friendship has generated a lot of buzz online before putting her in the hot seat about what ex-husband Scottie Pippen thinks."I don't know," Larsa said, claiming it's never been brought up. "I think a lot of people think that our families are really close and intertwined and they really weren't. I never really knew Marcus' mom...
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed
This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
Where To Buy The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma “Wheat” And “Summit White”
The world was treated to a first-look at the late Virgil Abloh‘s first all-original Nike sneaker design in late October. A month later, the Off-White frontman’s wife, Shannon Abloh, confirmed in a New York Times interview that both her late husband and NIKE, Inc. had dozens of unreleased product set to launch over the next several decades as part of a 50 year plan. The Nike Air Terra Forma is amongst those items prepped for a posthumous release.
Halle Bailey Gives Grecian Goddess Energy in Metallic Tube Top & Spiked Pumps at ‘Avatar 2’ Premiere With Boyfriend DDG
Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG took an edgy approach to style for the “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The superstar duo made a stylish appearance on the blue carpet while posing for photos at the Dolby Theatre. Bailey gave Grecian goddess vibes as she arrived in a metallic gold tube top. The strapless piece had a plunging neckline and a curved, structured hemline. She teamed the garment with black low-rise trousers, which had an oversized fit and slight flare on the leg. To amp up her look, “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized with...
LA’s Born X Raised To Release A Nike SB Dunk Collaboration In 2023
Nike SB is responsible for producing some of the most iconic sneaker releases of all-time. The sub-label has also joined forces with the biggest names in skateboarding and beyond, crafting pairs alongside the likes of Supreme, Diamond Supply, Concepts, and many, many others. Their collaborative family is only expected to grow in 2023 — and as rumor has it, LA’s Born X Raised is next up.
