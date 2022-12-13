Larsa Pippen was sitting just a few feet away from Michael Jordan's son Marcus as she addressed rumors about their relationship on Watch What Happens Live.The Real Housewives Of Miami star played coy while catching up with host Andy Cohen, who mentioned how their friendship has generated a lot of buzz online before putting her in the hot seat about what ex-husband Scottie Pippen thinks."I don't know," Larsa said, claiming it's never been brought up. "I think a lot of people think that our families are really close and intertwined and they really weren't. I never really knew Marcus' mom...

2 DAYS AGO