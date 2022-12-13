The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s mobilizing inclement weather equipment and resources ahead of tonight’s winter weather. Although a wide swath of northern Virginia is under an Ice Storm Warning beginning at 7 o’clock this evening through late Thursday, VDOT won’t begin treating roads with sand and salt until today’s rain transitions to freezing rain and sleet as forecasted. They say pretreating roads prematurely will cause the ice melting solutions to just wash away.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO