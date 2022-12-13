ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

New Eye Center at UC Davis Health provides services to all

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art building just opened at UC Davis Health, and it seeks to be a one-stop shop for your eyes... literally!. The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute opened Dec. 5 on the corner of E Stockton Boulevard and Y Street. The building is an addition to their Ambulatory Care Center and it offers many services to vision-impaired patients.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse

LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
LODI, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans

The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
