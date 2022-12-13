Read full article on original website
Sacramento organization picks fruit to help feed those in need
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento man is on a mission to save as much excess citrus fruit as possible — and you can help. Matthew Ampersand is the founder of Sacramento's Find Out Farms, which he describes as "inquiry-driven urban agriculture." ABC10 spoke with him recently while he...
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
abc10.com
Here are some of the changes you’ll see as Sacramento leaders implement joint agreement on homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been one week since public officials created the first joint agreement between the city and county of Sacramento to address the homelessness crisis. Since then, ABC10 obtained a copy of the partnership agreement and conducted a joint interview with both sides. We spoke with...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Small Sacramento businesses ask for community support ahead of holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Christmas quickly approaches, small businesses like Universal Clothing Boutique in Del Paso Heights are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023. "We're looking to get more people in here and it's extremely important for people to come in and shop...
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
New Eye Center at UC Davis Health provides services to all
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art building just opened at UC Davis Health, and it seeks to be a one-stop shop for your eyes... literally!. The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute opened Dec. 5 on the corner of E Stockton Boulevard and Y Street. The building is an addition to their Ambulatory Care Center and it offers many services to vision-impaired patients.
Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse
LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
Sacramento city officials green light new EMT and paramedic program at fire department
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is clear to develop a new 'single-Role' emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic program after a recent agreement between city officials and labor leaders. City officials and Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local 522 agreed on terms and conditions of the program after multiple...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans
The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
'Amping up for peak season' | Following a USPS worker in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown to Christmas is on and our mailmen and women are ready. There’s less than two weeks until the big day, but they spend all year preparing for the holiday shipping rush. ABC10 followed along with a mailman to find out what it takes...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
How a court reporter shortage is impacting Northern California | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Our court systems are in crisis. According to the Superior Court System of California, tens of thousands of cases are being held every day due to shortages. ABC10 shadowed the vital role that has 54 court systems now banning together to find a solution. To some,...
Preventing the leading cause of vision loss in older Americans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Age-Related Macular Degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of blindness in older adults. But less than 40% of people aged 50 and older are even aware of it. Sacramento resident Norine Mullen was diagnosed with stage 1 AMD in 2013 after a routine eye exam....
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
