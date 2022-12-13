Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”

Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia Franklin and the murder of Eliza Fletcher, Franklin’s rape coming in September of 2021 and Fletcher’s abduction and murder happening a year later in September of 2022.

The Franklin’s lawyers claim that the Memphis Police Department failed to investigate her rape, allowing Henderson to remain free until he allegedly killed Fletcher a year later.

During that year, Franklin’s rape kit sat untested in a Tennessee of Bureau of Investigation lab after Memphis Police failed to request expedited DNA testing for it, according to the lawsuit.

Franklin’s attorneys argue Memphis Police had an obligation to thoroughly investigate her rape and assault.

An attorney for the City of Memphis counters that police have no such obligation, arguing in a court filing, “As set forth herein, there is no general duty to investigate under Tennessee law.”

Later in the motion to dismiss, the City argues, “While Tennessee maintains a statute, Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-3-102 (b), imposing a duty on sheriff’s to ‘ferret out’ and ‘secure evidence of crimes,’ no such general duty exists for other municipal officers.”

“It defies common sense at the Memphis Police Department does not have the duty to fully investigate serious crimes,” said Franklin’s attorney.

The City also asserts that Fletcher’s murder is irrelevant to the investigation of Franklin’s rape.

“These issues are wholly unrelated to the investigation of Plaintiff’s report, and therefore, bear no relation to her claim for relief. Because these allegations serve no purpose beyond sensationalizing tragedy and confusing the pertinent issues, to the prejudice of the City, they should be stricken from the Amended Complaint.,” the city’s motion for dismissal submitted to Circuit Court Judge Mary L. Wagner said.

The request for dismissal comes after Franklin originally sued the City of Memphis in the days following Fletcher’s murder. Franklin’s lawsuit claims that she identified Henderson as the person who raped her behind a vacant Hickory Hill apartment next door to where Henderson lived.

“That murder weighs on her. Every day, every night. And for the city to say you can’t say anything about that, is ridiculous,” Franklin’s attorney said.

“Despite the MPD knowing Abston’s full name and having access to his extensive criminal record, the MPD failed to obtain an up-to-date photograph from the Tennessee Department of Correction or from another source. Moreover, the MPD failed to bring Abston in for questioning,’’ Franklin’s lawsuit says.

In the motion for dismissal, the City argues that Memphis Police have limited resources and that this lawsuit could set a precedent for how police must use those limited resources in the future.

“Although there is no dispute that MPD investigated Plaintiff’s report, Plaintiff pleads that MPD had a duty to investigate her rape in accordance with an undefined ‘reasonable officer’ standard. In doing so, Plaintiff outlines a scheme that would have compelled MPD to perform a myriad of actions she believes MPD should have performed, but that it did not,” the motion for dismissal states. “…To impose such a duty would subject the City to potential liability whenever a complaining victim is dissatisfied with a police investigation. It would further allow courts to infringe upon the state and its subparts’ constitutionally guaranteed discretion to direct the use of limited police resources, vitiating the sovereignty from which a discretionary immunity is derived.’’

