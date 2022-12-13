ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cm39x_0jhA6Zqt00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”

Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia Franklin and the murder of Eliza Fletcher, Franklin’s rape coming in September of 2021 and Fletcher’s abduction and murder happening a year later in September of 2022.

The Franklin’s lawyers claim that the Memphis Police Department failed to investigate her rape, allowing Henderson to remain free until he allegedly killed Fletcher a year later.

During that year, Franklin’s rape kit sat untested in a Tennessee of Bureau of Investigation lab after Memphis Police failed to request expedited DNA testing for it, according to the lawsuit.

Franklin’s attorneys argue Memphis Police had an obligation to thoroughly investigate her rape and assault.

An attorney for the City of Memphis counters that police have no such obligation, arguing in a court filing, “As set forth herein, there is no general duty to investigate under Tennessee law.”

Later in the motion to dismiss, the City argues, “While Tennessee maintains a statute, Tenn. Code Ann. § 38-3-102 (b), imposing a duty on sheriff’s to ‘ferret out’ and ‘secure evidence of crimes,’ no such general duty exists for other municipal officers.”

“It defies common sense at the Memphis Police Department does not have the duty to fully investigate serious crimes,” said Franklin’s attorney.

The City also asserts that Fletcher’s murder is irrelevant to the investigation of Franklin’s rape.

“These issues are wholly unrelated to the investigation of Plaintiff’s report, and therefore, bear no relation to her claim for relief. Because these allegations serve no purpose beyond sensationalizing tragedy and confusing the pertinent issues, to the prejudice of the City, they should be stricken from the Amended Complaint.,” the city’s motion for dismissal submitted to Circuit Court Judge Mary L. Wagner said.

The request for dismissal comes after Franklin originally sued the City of Memphis in the days following Fletcher’s murder. Franklin’s lawsuit claims that she identified Henderson as the person who raped her behind a vacant Hickory Hill apartment next door to where Henderson lived.

“That murder weighs on her. Every day, every night. And for the city to say you can’t say anything about that, is ridiculous,” Franklin’s attorney said.

“Despite the MPD knowing Abston’s full name and having access to his extensive criminal record, the MPD failed to obtain an up-to-date photograph from the Tennessee Department of Correction or from another source. Moreover, the MPD failed to bring Abston in for questioning,’’ Franklin’s lawsuit says.

In the motion for dismissal, the City argues that Memphis Police have limited resources and that this lawsuit could set a precedent for how police must use those limited resources in the future.

“Although there is no dispute that MPD investigated Plaintiff’s report, Plaintiff pleads that MPD had a duty to investigate her rape in accordance with an undefined ‘reasonable officer’ standard. In doing so, Plaintiff outlines a scheme that would have compelled MPD to perform a myriad of actions she believes MPD should have performed, but that it did not,” the motion for dismissal states. “…To impose such a duty would subject the City to potential liability whenever a complaining victim is dissatisfied with a police investigation. It would further allow courts to infringe upon the state and its subparts’ constitutionally guaranteed discretion to direct the use of limited police resources, vitiating the sovereignty from which a discretionary immunity is derived.’’

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 40

James Crawford
2d ago

Supreme Court ruled that police have no duty to defend your life either your security is up to you. take a class get a gun you'll feel better.

Reply
9
DreamingLoud100
2d ago

Investigative ServicesThe Investigative Services branch of the Memphis Police Department is responsible for thoroughly reviewing the details surrounding every crime committed in Memphis. Investigative Services works closely with all branches of the Memphis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to solve crime.

Reply
6
LD Sutton
2d ago

Police DO NOT have to help you. See Warren v District of Columbia. Castle Rock, CO v Gonzalez is one such case too. They don't have to run into a school to stop a school shooter or stop a bank robber who is holding a hostage.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man released after serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. Courtney Anderson was convicted of multiple counts of theft and forgery charges in the late 90s. In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days. The judge...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy