wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Fraternal Order Of Police Embraces ‘Shop With A Cop’
The Hopkinsville Lodge No. 12 Fraternal Order of Police conducted its heartwarming, family-friendly “Shop With A Cop” annual experience Wednesday evening — providing children the opportunity to experience law enforcement elements while grabbing gifts for themselves, their siblings and their loved ones. Royale Marfil, public affairs officer...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Police Chief Announces Retirement
After being appointed just a few months ago, Eddyville’s Police Chief Brook Dixon has announced he is retiring. Dixon was appointed by Eddyville Mayor John Choate on March 1st following the retirement of former Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green who has since been elected as Lyon County judge-executive. Chief...
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
Clay man arrested for selling Suboxone
The Webster County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Barnett Murder
Another snag has arrived in the joined case of Jonathan McCoy and Keisha Stewart, who have both been assessed a myriad of associated charges in the 2020 death of Trigg County’s Thelma “Ileen” Barnett and the arson of her Will Jackson Road home. During Wednesday’s Trigg County...
wkdzradio.com
Propane Tanks Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Several propane tanks were reported stolen from a Hopkinsville factory Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 10 forklift propane tanks were taken from Douglas Auto Tech sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. The tanks have a total value of $3,750. No arrest has been made.
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony held for Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Kentucky, were sworn in ahead of the new year. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, in addition to deputies and other staff at the sheriff's office, were sworn in for the next term on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield led Tuesday's swearing-in...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Forest Park Manager Voges Reflects On December 10
On November 1, 2021, Melisa Voges began her first day as the park manager for Pennyrile Forest State Park. Following in the footsteps of folks like Pete Bowles and Bill Thielen, she was hoping for a smooth transition. One filled with Christmas parties, family reunions, small business conferences, and perhaps some guests looking for a greener and secretly serene getaway.
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
whopam.com
Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home
Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
wkdzradio.com
Carpinet Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of John Brandon
A trial won’t be necessary in regard to the manslaughter death of Roaring Springs man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court morning session, Christian County woman Michaela Carpinet pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge — in what would bring a seven-year sentence to the state penitentiary.
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
