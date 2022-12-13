Read full article on original website
Men’s Downtown Sunday School Class Donations for 2022
The Men’s Downtown Sunday School Class of Coleman has finalized their 2022 funding to special groups and organizations in Coleman County. Thus far, these sustentation funds have climbed to over $10,000 and reached several hundred individuals. Some of these groups receiving assistance from the Sunday School Class are: The Child Welfare Board (which currently have over 40 foster children in their care), The Coleman Senior Center, Mathew 25, ARK (care and security for battered women), West Texas Rehab, The Backpack Program and Toys for Tots.
A Time of Remembrance - Stevens Funeral Home
Stevens Funeral Home is inviting families to join them for a memorial candlelight service to honor the memory of those whom we have loved and who have died. The service will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman. This service will be live-streamed on their website, www.stevensfuneralhome.com Call them at 325-625-2175 with any questions. All are welcome! Refreshments will be served and you will be able to pick up an ornament honoring your loved one following the service.
Christmas OPEN HOUSE at Coleman County Telephone Coop
The Coleman County Telephone Cooperative is holding their annual Christmas Open House on Friday, December 16th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. They are accepting Food Drive donations also, and will continue to accept those until Monday, December 19th. The CCTC office is located at 206 N. 2nd Street in Santa Anna. They invite all their customers to join them for refreshments and conversations this Friday.
Santa Anna National Bank Open House Monday
Santa Anna National Bank has announced that their Open House will be Monday December 19, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm in the lobby of the bank. They invite you to come visit with them and enjoy refreshments.
Generous Donation by Buckmasters Benefits Toys for Kids
Connie Hart is shown presenting a $2,500 check from Buckmasters Brownwood Chapter to Randy Turner of KOXE. The radio station is holding Two-Steppin’ For Toys all day Wednesday to benefit Toys for Kids and the generous donation by Buckmasters will be turned over to Toys for Kids to help purchase more toys for children in need this holiday season.
Annual Two-Steppin’ for Toys Today at KOXE in Brownwood
The annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. As of 10:45 am, a total of 341 toys have been donated and more than $2,600 in monetary contributions have been collected. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteer elves standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
Some Coleman Businesses to be Open Sunday, December 18th
Several of the Downtown Coleman stores will be open this Sunday, December 18th for everyone’s shopping convenience. Prickly Pear, OsKars Ranch, Cactus Coffee Co, and Wicked Wick. These Retailers will be 11:00am-3:00pm. Also, Cattle Drive Cafe & Bull Bar and Rancho Pizzeria will be open for their regular hours. IF your business plans to join the Sunday fun, please let us know and we will add you to the list!
Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
Additional details on Texas Funco building plans shared during Council meeting
A Brownwood Municipal Development District board action was ratified Tuesday morning by the Brownwood City Council, approving a Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant to the Texas Funco Building, LLC, for a building located at 101 Fisk for $10,000. The new owners of the former Texas Funco Building will be developing...
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 15th
Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.
Dr. Seuss Park in Abilene, Texas (Everman Park)
“Oh the things you can find if you don’t stay behind.” There are so many fun, weird, and silly things to see across America and this Texas roadside attraction is worth seeking out. This small park in Abilene, Texas features six sculptures of children’s book characters that you are sure to recognize. It’s called Everman Park, but most people would just call it Dr. Seuss Park.
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
John Kukreja Named General Manager for the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center
Hilton announced today the appointment of John Kukreja as general manager of the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center. Expected to open in summer 2023, the 200-room DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center will offer the most hotel meeting space in the city, with more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom that can accommodate more than 1,000 guests.
Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest Winners Announced
The Chamber of Commerce held an Ugly Hat and Sweater Contest for the Coleman businesses. Judging took place today and winners were announced. Winners are pictured above, and listed below:. First Place winner of the Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest was Jennifer Short with Jamison Mercantile, styling with her fiesta...
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
SAISD Executive Director of Communications stepping down
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Whitney Watson Wood, San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, has announced she will be stepping down. Her last official day will be December 16, 2022, and Molly Johnson Turk will transition from her current role to the Executive Director of Communications position. Wood wants the community to join her in congratulating […]
Virginia Ann Moseley, 69
Virginia Ann Moseley, age 69, of Rochelle, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on December 13, 2022. She was born April 4, 1953 in Coleman, TX. She was a graduate of Coleman High School in 1971 and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University with her master’s degree in education in 1975. She married Arthur Kyle Moseley of Rochelle, TX on August 7, 1976 in Coleman, TX and they resided on his family’s place in Rochelle. She was an accomplished artist, beloved teacher of 33 years at Rochelle School, one act play director, member of the Rochelle Study Club, member of the First United Methodist Church of Brady, secretary of the Heart of Texas Historical museum, a dear daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister, and an adored Nana. In her college years, she was the proud secretary of the Texas Tech Rodeo Association, and won various awards in that position. She loved her Coleman Bluecats, her Red Raiders, the Rochelle Hornets, sunsets, music, animals, flowers, being outdoors, games, her family, her numerous friends, and her many students and fellow teachers. There wasn’t much she didn’t love. She simply loved life and all the people in it. Most of all, Ann has always dearly loved Christ, and it flowed into all of her daily routines and relationships.
