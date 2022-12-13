Virginia Ann Moseley, age 69, of Rochelle, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on December 13, 2022. She was born April 4, 1953 in Coleman, TX. She was a graduate of Coleman High School in 1971 and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University with her master’s degree in education in 1975. She married Arthur Kyle Moseley of Rochelle, TX on August 7, 1976 in Coleman, TX and they resided on his family’s place in Rochelle. She was an accomplished artist, beloved teacher of 33 years at Rochelle School, one act play director, member of the Rochelle Study Club, member of the First United Methodist Church of Brady, secretary of the Heart of Texas Historical museum, a dear daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister, and an adored Nana. In her college years, she was the proud secretary of the Texas Tech Rodeo Association, and won various awards in that position. She loved her Coleman Bluecats, her Red Raiders, the Rochelle Hornets, sunsets, music, animals, flowers, being outdoors, games, her family, her numerous friends, and her many students and fellow teachers. There wasn’t much she didn’t love. She simply loved life and all the people in it. Most of all, Ann has always dearly loved Christ, and it flowed into all of her daily routines and relationships.

ROCHELLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO