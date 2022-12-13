Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Police Chief Announces Retirement
After being appointed just a few months ago, Eddyville’s Police Chief Brook Dixon has announced he is retiring. Dixon was appointed by Eddyville Mayor John Choate on March 1st following the retirement of former Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green who has since been elected as Lyon County judge-executive. Chief...
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
Clay man arrested for selling Suboxone
The Webster County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.
whvoradio.com
Car Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Barnett Murder
Another snag has arrived in the joined case of Jonathan McCoy and Keisha Stewart, who have both been assessed a myriad of associated charges in the 2020 death of Trigg County’s Thelma “Ileen” Barnett and the arson of her Will Jackson Road home. During Wednesday’s Trigg County...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz City Council Preparing For Tax Hikes
Looking to maintain civic solvency and further improve what is now a positive financial standing, the Cadiz City Council could be on the brink of increasing a pair of stagnant tax rates. During Thursday evening’s special-called session, council members approved what is just the first reading of a four-tenths percent...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
wnky.com
How first responders spend Christmas while in service
LOGAN COUNTY. Ky. – Many every day heroes dedicate their time and lives to helping out civilians, and, unfortunately, accidents don’t stop on the holidays. Logan County sheriff Stephen Stratton sat down with News 40 to talk about working on the holidays while in the line of service to the community. Stratton said their law enforcement agency encourages the deputies to still try to spend time with their families over the holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and of course New Year’s.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
whvoradio.com
Carpinet Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of John Brandon
A trial won’t be necessary in regard to the manslaughter death of Roaring Springs man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court morning session, Christian County woman Michaela Carpinet pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge — in what would bring a seven-year sentence to the state penitentiary.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Hospital Board Reviews Community Needs Assessment
Courtesy of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, Trigg County’s Hospital Board of Trustees spent Thursday evening taking in its Community Health Needs Assessment for the 2023-25 biennium — absorbing key data points about local citizens and their medical points. Conducted by Melody Nall and Mercedes...
