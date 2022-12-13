Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
montavilla.net
Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland
The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Oregon Elections Director Was Forced Out
OREGON ELECTIONS DIRECTOR WAS FORCED OUT: The Associated Press, quoting from a resignation letter by Oregon elections director Deborah Scroggin, suggested Dec. 12 that Scroggin was voluntarily leaving her job after 18 months because of an “extraordinarily challenging time for elections officials.” But reached by WW, Scroggin says the AP never interviewed her and that, in fact, her boss, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, asked for her resignation. Scroggin says she never would have quit, despite rampant misinformation from election deniers, and is disappointed to leave: “I respect the secretary’s vision and decision and understand we have different approaches.” Fagan spokesman Ben Morris confirms Fagan asked Scroggin to go. “Secretary Fagan’s priority for the Elections Division is that it will be a customer service division,” Morris says. “This priority was repeatedly met with resistance by Ms. Scroggin.”
Vega Pederson: More answers needed on homeless camps
Incoming Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson seems open to the idea of the large sanctioned homeless camps Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed. But she's not about to send over a check without knowing a lot more about the plan.
WWEEK
After Years of Attempts, Eastmoreland Neighborhood Makes It Into the National Register of Historic Places
The National Park Service added the Eastmoreland neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 8, following multiple failed attempts and allegations of a deeply flawed process. Eastmoreland, an upper-class neighborhood in Southeast Portland near Reed College, has been vying for a place on the register for years...
Portland is the best place to own a dog in the U.S., study says
Portland may have recently lost to Tampa for most fun city in the country, but today our city is finally besting the Salem of central Florida. According to U.S. News and World Report, Portland is the best place to own a dog in the whole country. Tampa is number two.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: County Rebuffs Mayor's Terrible Homeless Plan, Portland Street Response a Victim of Their Success, and Thousands of JFK Assassination Records Released
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! We've got a...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
canbyfirst.com
‘Deliberate Attack’ on Clackamas-Area Substation Left 6,400 in the Dark, PGE Says
Portland General Electric announced Friday it was taking steps toward safety and security after an attack on one of its substations in the Clackamas area last month left more than 6,000 homes without power. In a notice, the company said the “deliberate attack” in late November briefly impacted an estimated...
Cafe Olli is Portland’s best new bakery (and pizzeria too)
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 2: Cafe Olli, Portland’s best new bakery and pizzeria. The doors don’t open until 9 a.m., but Cafe Olli is...
WWEEK
After Complaints From Neighbors About Cost Burden, City Won’t Build Sidewalks on Southeast 89th Avenue
In October, WW wrote about a street of homeowners in Southeast Portland unhappy with the city’s demands that each pay $24,000 for sidewalks soon to be built along their street. The backlash from neighbors was so strong that after weeks of discussion, the Portland City Council walked back its...
Chipmaker shelves plans for $5B factory, won’t expand in Oregon
Microchip Technology has decided not to build a $5 billion factory in Gresham or anywhere else, eliminating one of Oregon’s best prospects for adding new semiconductor manufacturing jobs. “They have decided not to expand at all in the U.S. because of … extenuating circumstances with a current partner,” said...
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
alamedahistory.org
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
November attack on substation left 6,400 in the dark, PGE says
Portland General Electric (PGE) announced Friday it was taking steps toward safety and security after an attack on one of its substations in November left 6,400 without power. In a notice, the company said the ... Read More » The post November attack on substation left 6,400 in the dark, PGE says appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
