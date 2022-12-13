ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
WWEEK

Murmurs: Oregon Elections Director Was Forced Out

OREGON ELECTIONS DIRECTOR WAS FORCED OUT: The Associated Press, quoting from a resignation letter by Oregon elections director Deborah Scroggin, suggested Dec. 12 that Scroggin was voluntarily leaving her job after 18 months because of an “extraordinarily challenging time for elections officials.” But reached by WW, Scroggin says the AP never interviewed her and that, in fact, her boss, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, asked for her resignation. Scroggin says she never would have quit, despite rampant misinformation from election deniers, and is disappointed to leave: “I respect the secretary’s vision and decision and understand we have different approaches.” Fagan spokesman Ben Morris confirms Fagan asked Scroggin to go. “Secretary Fagan’s priority for the Elections Division is that it will be a customer service division,” Morris says. “This priority was repeatedly met with resistance by Ms. Scroggin.”
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: County Rebuffs Mayor's Terrible Homeless Plan, Portland Street Response a Victim of Their Success, and Thousands of JFK Assassination Records Released

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! We've got a...
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
