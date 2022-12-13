ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Seventh suspect arrested in Louisiana human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police

A 61-year-old man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Airline Highway in LaPlace Monday night, according to State Police. The victim was identified as James Clifford Morrison Jr., of LaPlace. The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Airline near the intersection of Belle Point Boulevard (map), said Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for the State Police.
LAPLACE, LA
WDSU

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in Rapides Parish and speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has caused plenty of concerns, especially in Avoyelles Parish. We...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy