Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
Seventh suspect arrested in Louisiana human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
fox7austin.com
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La - A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday. The perfectly-timed...
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Tammany Parish (St.Tammany Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in St.Tammany Parish on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 190 and Hoover Drive. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stated that A car struck a school bus.
wbrz.com
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A special division of Louisiana State Police that has proven successful taking millions of dollars of drugs off the streets was involved in the deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Jose Reza-Navarro of Texas on Thursday. Their drug interdiction unit, which is made up of...
Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to […]
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
NOLA.com
61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police
A 61-year-old man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Airline Highway in LaPlace Monday night, according to State Police. The victim was identified as James Clifford Morrison Jr., of LaPlace. The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Airline near the intersection of Belle Point Boulevard (map), said Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for the State Police.
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
WDSU
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
WDSU
Coast Guard rescues three from helicopter crash off Louisiana coast
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The United States Coast Guard responded to a helicopter crash off the coast of Louisiana Thursday morning. The helicopter crashed 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay, according to a news release issued by the Coast Guard. Three people were rescued from a life raft after...
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours
We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in Rapides Parish and speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has caused plenty of concerns, especially in Avoyelles Parish. We...
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
Comments / 0