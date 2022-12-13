ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan County Sheriff Clarmont announces his retirement

By Jillian Fellows, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — On Tuesday, Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont announced he will be retiring, effective Jan. 31, 2023.

Clarmont has served as sheriff for 22 years in Cheboygan County and has spent over 35 years with the department.

Clarmont began his career with the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department in November 1987 as a dispatcher. He was promoted through the ranks of the department, serving as a corrections officer, road patrol deputy, detective and detective sergeant before being elected to his first term as sheriff in November 2000.

“I have devoted my life and career to serving the citizens of this community and to improving the law enforcement profession within the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department," Clarmont said in a press release Tuesday. "During these trying times, I ask for the continued support of the citizens of Cheboygan County for our law enforcement officers."

Clarmont is a lifelong resident of Cheboygan. He graduated from Cheboygan Area High School in 1979 with honors, then entered the United States Navy for eight years as an aviation electronics technician before returning to Cheboygan to raise his family.

In his press release, Clarmont said it's been his greatest privilege and honor to serve the people of Cheboygan County and he knows the same pride and professionalism that has proven so successful will continue.

Clarmont said, since taking office, his administration has moved the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department to the forefront in many areas.

“We have instituted innovative, effective management techniques, brought the department to the cutting edge technologically, began numerous community policing programs, opened outlying substations, taken advantage of federal, state and private grant opportunities, and we have done all of this with a sound fiscal policy,” he said.

Clarmont attributes his administration’s success to the department personnel and strong working relationship with the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners.

“We have a very strong synergistic team here in Cheboygan County and I believe this will continue,” Clarmont said.

Cheboygan County Administrator Jeff Lawson said Clarmont is "highly respected."

“I know he’s worked hard with the staff over the years to build a great department," Lawson said. "He’s going to be sorely missed. We know he has people in his department that can take care of things, but he’s a hard person to replace.”

Clarmont has recommended Undersheriff Timothy Cook to fill the remainder of his term.

“Undersheriff Cook has been my appointed undersheriff since 2014 and has done an outstanding job in that position," Clarmont said. "Tim has been involved in every aspect of my administration from operations to management and has the knowledge, experience and training in his 35-plus years in law enforcement to assume the duties as Cheboygan County Sheriff. He will be a great sheriff and leader."

Cook's appointment will need to be confirmed.

Cook grew up in Cheboygan, graduating from Cheboygan Area High School in 1983. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in fire science from Lake Superior State University, also graduating from the university’s police academy.

Cook started his career with the Fenton Police Department in 1987. He was hired as a road patrol deputy with the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department in 1996. Cook has progressed through the ranks and became detective sergeant in 2001. In 2010, Cook was promoted to detective lieutenant and in 2014, he was appointed undersheriff.

"It has been my pleasure to work alongside Sheriff Clarmont for the past 22 years," Cook wrote in an email. "In 2014, Sheriff Clarmont asked if I would be his undersheriff after Undersheriff Michael Newman retired. I did not hesitate. It was easily observed how, over the years, he had steadily moved the sheriff's department forward in standards, techniques and technology."

Cook added Clarmont is "a true friend, mentor and leader."

"I wish him all the best for what is yet to come. I personally thank him for what he has given to our profession and what he has taught us all."

