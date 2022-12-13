ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

3 Riverdale firefighters injured after crash, 1 critical

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Riverdale firefighter is in critical condition and two others are injured after their engine truck crashed Thursday morning, officials say. It happened near Fire Station 2 on Taylor Road just around 11:30 a.m. The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where all of the trucks...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. How the crash occurred was unclear. Police have not identified the victim, saying they were still working on notifying next of kin. The incident closed Cobb Parkway near the South...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta local news

