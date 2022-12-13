Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Man found dead in Norcross neighborhood; Gwinnett Police investigating
NORCROSS, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood where one man is dead, Gwinnett County Police said. The man was found deceased in the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after 7 p.m. Gwinnett County homicide detectives said he was shot dead at the front door of the home. They believe he is 23 years old.
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
Peachtree City Walmart to partially reopen after 14-year-old burned down store
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — It's been four months since a 14-year-old set a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, causing significant damage to the store. The store will reopen Wednesday, but only in limited areas, according to Walmart representatives. On Aug. 24, several 911 calls came those inside...
3 Riverdale firefighters injured after crash, 1 critical
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Riverdale firefighter is in critical condition and two others are injured after their engine truck crashed Thursday morning, officials say. It happened near Fire Station 2 on Taylor Road just around 11:30 a.m. The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where all of the trucks...
Person whose burned body found near Fulton County Airport shot to death
A burned body was found in the woods in northwest Atlanta between the Perimeter’s westside and Fulton County Airport at Brown Field, police confirmed.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Ga. police investigate body found in parking lot near hotel, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said. Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.
Police departments across metro Atlanta seeing uptick in major crashes this year
MARIETTA, Ga. — Police departments say car crashes are on the rise across the metro Atlanta area. It’s a problem that is also happening statewide and nationwide. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Marietta police department about what’s causing the spike in crashes.
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to evade arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Woman arrested after officers find toddler’s body in her Cherokee County home, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after authorities say officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. How the crash occurred was unclear. Police have not identified the victim, saying they were still working on notifying next of kin. The incident closed Cobb Parkway near the South...
Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
Atlanta teen curfew | City officials consider another proposal
ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are considering a revised curfew proposal for teens in light of the recent crime and violence. The move comes after a previous attempt to implement a 7 p.m. curfew for kids under 17 years old failed to gain enough support. “Eight o’clock seems to...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
Buckhead stabbing victim remembered for love of family, travel, animals
A former English teacher and realtor, Eleanor Bowles spent her days gardening, reading and with friends and family. She ...
Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
Antonio Marquavis Brown was already intoxicated when he tried to buy a bottle of vodka late Saturday morning at a Buckhe...
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
