NORCROSS, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood where one man is dead, Gwinnett County Police said. The man was found deceased in the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after 7 p.m. Gwinnett County homicide detectives said he was shot dead at the front door of the home. They believe he is 23 years old.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO