(Litchfield MN-) Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized by members of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force after executing a search warrant in Litchfield Tuesday. As officers were making entry into the residence in the 700 Block of Gorman Avenue, 2 people jumped out a 2nd story window and fled on foot but were arrested a short distance away. The search of the residence yielded approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, BHO and fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. The two remaining parties that hadn't fled the residence were also arrested and all four are being held in the Meeker County Jail on controlled substance charges. One of the suspects is a confirmed gang member that was also wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO