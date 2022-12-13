Read full article on original website
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Railroad crossing stop arms are stuck in down position near Olivia
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says the railroad crossing stop arms on Highway 71, north of Highway 212, on the west side of Olivia, are stuck down, and it might take a couple hours to get them repaired. Motorists are advised to take another route if possible.
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
Trial to determine Tepetonka Golf Course land sale is over
(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.
Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday
(Duluth, MN) -- The winter storm warning for our area expired at 3 a.m. Kandiyohi, Pope, Douglas, Todd and Stearns Counties are now under a winter weather advisory until noon today for possible additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Snowfall is ending in the southern half of the state this morning (Wednesday) but will continue in northern and northeastern Minnesota. Driving conditions are difficult in areas that received freezing rain before the light snow. Forecasters say the North Shore from Duluth to Grand Portage could see 15 to 20 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon. A blizzard warning is posted for the Arrowhead. Northern and central Minnesota are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. More snow is expected in southern Minnesota tomorrow.
Former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers sentenced on federal fraud conviction
(St. Paul MN-) Former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers this week was sentenced to probation on a federal fraud conviction. Rothers, 56, was accused of lying about his financial assets when filing for bankruptcy for his grain bin business. He was charged with fraud in 2019, and in St. Paul this week U.S. District Court Judge Susan Nelson sentenced Rothers to probation for 2 years, as part of a previous plea agreement reached in November of 2019.
Ribbon cut on broadband project in Hawick
(Hawick MN-) The ribbon was cut Wednesday on another high-speed internet project in Kandiyohi County... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says Hawick was able to use Federal ARPA funds for the project. Backman says The Kandiyohi County Board decided to use most of the ARPA funds for broadband projects, like the one they cut the ribbon on in Prinsburg earlier this month...
Two suspects jump out second-story window during Litchfield drug bust
(Litchfield MN-) Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized by members of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force after executing a search warrant in Litchfield Tuesday. As officers were making entry into the residence in the 700 Block of Gorman Avenue, 2 people jumped out a 2nd story window and fled on foot but were arrested a short distance away. The search of the residence yielded approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, BHO and fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. The two remaining parties that hadn't fled the residence were also arrested and all four are being held in the Meeker County Jail on controlled substance charges. One of the suspects is a confirmed gang member that was also wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County.
Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 3:26AM CST until December 15 at 9:00PM CST by NWS
..WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Renville, Redwood and Brown Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:44PM CST until December 15 at 9:00PM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REPLACES WINTER STORM WARNING, REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker and Wright Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous.
