ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
The Associated Press

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
US News and World Report

Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Lebanon-Express

Thousands protest against conviction of Istanbul mayor

Thousands of Turks protested the conviction and political ban of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Thursday, voicing criticism of the government ahead of elections next year set to be one of President Tayyip Erdogan's biggest political challenges.
grid.news

World in Photos: In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and fury in the streets

With all the focus on protests in China and Iran lately, it’s worth noting another example of fury in the street — this one born of a political crisis in Peru. Protesters have gathered in the capital, Lima, and other parts of the country, angry over the ouster of President Pedro Castillo and demanding constitutional changes and new elections.
US News and World Report

Lula Taps Close Ally as Brazil's Next Finance Minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - When Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from running for office four years ago, he turned to one of his most trusted allies to take up the banner of his Workers Party (PT) in the 2018 presidential race. Former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad...
AFP

Guilty of fraud, Argentina's Kirchner banned from seeking office

An Argentine court on Tuesday sentenced Vice President Cristina Kirchner to six years in jail for corruption, banning the country's best-known politician from seeking public office after a trial she dismissed as a political witch hunt. As vice president, Kirchner is head of the country's Senate and enjoys immunity as a lawmaker, something she would lose if she does not run again.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Next Defense Minister Is a Political Veteran, Respected by Military

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Jose Mucio, a veteran politician known for his negotiating skills, will be Brazil's next defense minister, tasked with smoothing over relations between the country's military and leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula announced Mucio for the post at an event in Brasilia on Friday, where...
The Guardian

Colombia activist murders reach record high of 199 this year

Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders – the highest level recorded – due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country’s human rights ombudsman has said. In the first...
Reuters

Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
US News and World Report

Mexico Says It Is Consulting With Peru Over Castillo Asylum Request

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding former President Pedro Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday. Mexico's ambassador to Peru met with Castillo where he is being detained, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Castillo was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy